Rory McIlroy Affair Rumors That Fueled His Divorce Drama With Erica Stoll

In April 2025, Rory McIlroy won the 89th Masters, which earned him a Grand Slam (for those not into golf, that's winning all four major championships). Only five other players have the accolade. His wife Erica Stoll and their four-year-old daughter Poppy were there to watch him take the title, which is quite the turnaround from a year before when the two almost got divorced. Also in attendance at the event was Amanda Balionis, a CBS sports reporter, who was rumored to be having an affair with McIlroy around the time of the divorce filing.

Back in May 2024, golf star Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife. McIlroy and Stoll first met back in 2012, and they got married in 2017. Just a month after the divorce filing, the decision was reversed. McIlroy hinted at the affair rumors in his response to comment about why the divorce was called off. "There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool's game," McIlroy told The Guardian after news came out that the divorce was off.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together," he continued. "Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning." While he didn't mention Balionis by name, we're pretty sure she was one of the rumors that he was talking about.