The Glorious Style Evolution Of Queen Máxima
Many girls have dreams of becoming a princess in a faraway land, but for Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, it became a reality. Máxima's life sounds like a fairytale straight from a storybook. Born Máxima Zorreguieta in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1971, she first gained public attention when she began dating the then Prince of Orange, Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand.
Queen Máxima met her future husband at a party while on vacation in Seville, Spain in April 1999. At the time, she was completely unaware of his royal status; King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands tricked his future queen when they first met. The Argentinian native went from not knowing much about Dutch royalty to becoming an important part of it.
Queen Máxima has undergone a glorious style evolution since marrying into the Dutch royal family. The Netherlands' popular and progressive queen has developed a regal sense of style. While being a royal wife sometimes comes with a disturbing reality, Queen Máxima seems to thrive on the throne. The Queen of the Netherlands lives a lavish life full of royal parties and elegant outfits fit for, well, the queen she is. Now that she is a ruler of her adopted country, all eyes are on her and her style. She has embodied a royal air, and her style has evolved just like the monarchy. Queen Máxima has gone from being a young girl in a school-mandated plaid uniform to a New York business woman and, finally, a trendy queen wearing eye-catching gowns draped in jewels.
Queen Máxima's school uniform limited her fashion freedom growing up
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands may not have been born into royalty, but she certainly looked like a princess as a baby. Máxima had her ears pierced as a baby and wore simple pearl earrings in photographs as a child. However, when it came to her wardrobe as a school girl, she was required to wear a standard uniform.
As a child, Queen Máxima attended Northlands, a bilingual school in Olivos, Argentina, where she studied Spanish and English and earned a baccalaureate in 1988. Instead of wearing the usual '80s fashions like leg warmers, off-the-shoulder shirts, and bright colors, she was pretty in plaid. Her Northlands uniform consisted of plaid skirts, simple white blouses, and dark blue sweaters. Queen Máxima did not get to express herself through her wardrobe in school, and it was not until college that she had more fashion freedom.
Queen Máxima eventually went on to earn a college degree in economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina in 1995 before moving abroad. Her style switched from academic to business professional when she worked in finance in New York City, and her understated professional attire soon changed again after she met her future husband.
Queen Máxima's wedding dress showed she was ready to be a royal
Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's marriage began in true royal fashion. They announced their engagement in 2001 and were married almost exactly a year later in Amsterdam on February 2, 2002. On her wedding day, Queen Máxima was a vision in white, from her dress to the white roses she carried.
The day seemingly went off without a hitch — except for one major one. Tension had been leading up to the day which resulted in her father not attending the ceremony. Queen Máxima's father worked as a government minister during Argentina's military dictatorship known as the "Dirty War" — a period marked by the killing, kidnapping, and torturing of thousands of people. While he denied any wrongdoing, the Dutch parliament still investigated his past before Queen Máxima married into the Dutch royal family.
Any controversy in her familial life was overshadowed on the day by her stunning custom Valentino wedding dress. While the dress's high neckline and long sleeves made for a modest look, her lavish accessories and the sweeping train of her gown added an air of drama to the outfit. She rode off in a golden carriage in her trailing white lace veil embroidered with flowers and a diamond encrusted tiara with matching earrings. The full bridal look was dazzling and was fit for the princess she became.
Queen Máxima's hat game evolved in the mid-2000s
After marrying into the Dutch royal family, Queen Máxima embraced a regal style that included many unique headpieces and fashionable hats worn for special occasions and royal events. In August 2005, she wore a big, bold hat that turned heads at Prince Pieter Christiaan and Anita van Eijk's wedding. While some may opt for a more understated style for a church ceremony, Queen Máxima used it as an opportunity to show off her signature style at the time. Her large hat was bright red and outlined with pink, and the ruffles on the edges added even more of a dramatic flare.
Another occasion that called for a statement headpiece was the baptism of her second daughter, Princess Alexia, in 2005. Alexia was baptized in November 2005 in Wassenaar, the Netherlands. While Alexia holds the title of princess, it will be her older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, who will become one of the future queens of Europe.
On the day of Alexia's first sacrament, Queen Máxima wore a silver and tan tweed coat that complemented her elaborate headpiece. She chose a silver and lilac hat that featured a large flower on one side, and small white pearls were intertwined in the hat's netting that covered her head. The queen wore her hair pulled back into a bun in order to let her headpiece shine on that day.
Queen Máxima's metallic gold suit at her mother-in-law's 70th birthday was a bold fashion choice
After she was warmly welcomed into the Dutch royal family by the Netherlands' former monarch, Queen Beatrix, Queen Máxima became more involved in the operations of her adopted country, and her confidence shone through in her fashion. By 2007, she had already become a citizen, learned the Dutch language, and given birth to three royal daughters.
Despite being busy with her young children, Máxima did not shy away from her royal duties, nor from bright, eye-catching outfits. In February 2008, the then-Crown Princess attended Queen Beatrix's 70th birthday celebrations at a theater. She showed up to celebrate her mother-in-law and glittered in gold on the arm of her husband, then-Crown Prince Willem Alexander. Queen Máxima was not afraid to have all eyes on her; she shone brightly in a fitted gold suit for the special occasion. She matched head to toe in pointy gold heels that peaked out from under her flared suit pants. The mom of three forwent an elaborate headpiece in favor of a side swept hairstyle; her locks were partly pinned back with an elegant gold hair clip that matched her suit perfectly.
The Queen of the Netherland's coronation dress was as electric as her confidence
In April 2013, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands abdicated the throne and her son, Willem-Alexander, became king. Máxima gained the title of queen consort, and the new rulers' royal coronation ceremony took place in Amsterdam. Queen Máxima marked the historic occasion with an awe-inspiring gown designed by Jan Taminiau that was just as memorable as the ceremony itself.
The new queen wore the electric blue dress and a long matching robe as she held her husband's hand while he officially became king. The top half of her dress was encrusted with blue lace, and she shimmered in the sequin bodice paired with an elegant sapphire tiara and matching sapphire and diamond earrings. The stunning tiara is over a century old and one of the most famous in the Dutch royal family's collection.
Queen Máxima also accessorized for the historic ceremony with a large sapphire brooch to match her dress and the royal blue sash she donned as she smiled by her husband's side. She looked every bit the supportive and stylish royal wife as the former Prince of Orange was sworn in as the new King of the Netherlands.
Queen Máxima began embracing bold colors after she became queen
After becoming the queen consort to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Máxima cemented her place in the country's royal history as well as in the fashion world. The Argentina native was never one to shy away from bold colors, but she began to really embrace them and showcase bright pieces from her wardrobe in 2014 and 2015.
She wore dresses in bright colors like green and orange for royal and non-royal events alike. In June 2014, Máxima donned a chic emerald-green dress for a royal dinner at the Loo Royal Palace in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. She stunned in the bright dress that featured one dramatic ruffled sleeve and a cinched waist. Now officially a queen, Máxima wore matching royal jewels for the occasion, including a brooch detail on her waist. Her emerald tiara and emerald-and-diamond encrusted necklace, bracelet, and earrings made her one of the brightest and best-styled guests.
A year later, Queen Máxima swapped her tiara for a ruffled orange headpiece at the opening of the children's hospital, Juliana Kinderziekenhuis, in The Hague, Netherlands. On June 12, 2015, she kept the mood bright with an orange dress that fell just above her knees and featured a checkered criss cross pattern. She accessorized with reddish-orange dangling beaded earrings and wore her hair pulled back so her headpiece could become the centerpiece of the look. Máxima's bright and bold outfits reflected her confident nature and positive demeanor as queen.
Queen Máxima added drama to her wardrobe for royal occasions
In April 2017, Queen Máxima attended an event at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam in honor of her husband, King Willem-Alexander, who was clad in a classic black tuxedo. The queen wore a stunning spring dress to the dinner held in celebration of the king's 50th birthday. The embellished frock was a turning point in Queen Máxima's style evolution as she began dressing for royal occasions in more dramatic looks.
Queen Máxima wore her hair down but partly pinned back on one side to show off her long, gold and white beaded earrings. Her one-shoulder dress featured gold embroidered leaves wrapping all the way around, and handfuls of small 3D flowers in various shades of purple also dotted the dress to let the crowd know spring was in the air.
The mauve and gold in Máxima's dress complemented the orange floral arrangements on the dinner tables. She raised a toast in the room of 150 attendees, many of whom were no doubt admiring her outfit. Designed by Jan Taminiau, the stunning dress gave the illusion that vines were wrapping around her growing upward. The queen carried a dark purple clutch and wrapped herself in a royal purple shawl for a photo opportunity before dinner.
The Queen of the Netherlands played with patterns in her outfits
Queen Máxima's confidence as a royal and in her fashion choices has steadily increased. By 2018, she began to embrace bold patterns in her clothing. In April 2018, the Queen of the Netherlands was not afraid to attract attention on the king's day in her stunning, standout multi-colored striped suit worn for a concert as part of the annual King's Day festivities.
Designed by Mary Katrantzou, the statement piece featured diagonal stripes of green, blue, white, yellow, and pink. The pink striped section was dotted with small, intricate flowers perfect for the new spring season. The queen chose a solid color to complement the dress; she carried a suede emerald green clutch, and a thin green belt with gold studs on it completed the bold look. The suit's neckline featured a scarf tied in a bow, and the flowy, wide-legged pants billowed in the wind as she arrived at the Oosterpoort in Groningen, Netherlands.
In November 2018, Queen Máxima put a new spin on the classic brown plaid pattern that often dominates the autumnal season. She attended the launch of the Debt Lab NL, an organization that aims to eliminate debt in the Netherlands, clad in plaid. Queen Máxima wore a modest, light brown, plaid shirt with billowing sleeves and a thin, brown, suede belt cinched at the waist. She paired the top with tailored camel-colored plaid pants that were a shade darker than the top. A pair of unique pearl and pineapple earrings, a fruit symbolizing hospitality, were the perfect accessory to the chic fall look.
In 2021, Queen Máxima paid homage to Frida Kahlo's iconic style
The glorious style evolution of Queen Máxima did not stop with floral dresses and one of a kind patterns. On October 7, 2021, the Queen of the Netherlands attended the opening of the exhibition Viva La Frida that featured many of artist Frida Kahlo's paintings and drawings. Visitors could see the exhibit on display at the Drents Museum in Assen, Netherlands, and the queen dressed appropriately for the colorful occasion.
Queen Máxima's outfit looked like one of the famous Mexican artist's paintings come to life; she wore a bright fuchsia scoop-neck blouse and matching fuchsia and tan heels. She paired the blouse with a long pleated skirt that fanned out at the bottom and featured a floral design of gestural plum brushstrokes with pops of bright blue and pink.
As if that were not enough to make the queen look like a painting incarnate, she accessorized with a stunning velvet headband. The headband had blue, purple, and pink flowers, large and small alike, that perfectly matched the design on her skirt. Queen Máxima championed art while looking like a piece of art from Frida's collection herself.
Queen Máxima showed off her feminine style
The Queen of the Netherlands has shown that she looks stunning in bold and bright colorful pieces. Almost a decade after her husband, King Willem-Alexander, assumed the throne, her style evolved to include some softer and slightly more subdued (yet still eye-catching) pastel feminine looks. In summer 2023, Queen Máxima embraced a "pretty in pink" theme for a Dutch state visit to Belgium.
The king and queen of the Netherlands attended a banquet at Laeken Castle in Brussels on June 20, 2023 where Queen Máxima wore a long pastel pink dress. The elegant dress featured rows of rose ruffles that cascaded to the floor covering her shoes. The off-the-shoulder look suited her, and the dress's v-neck cut allowed her intricately cut diamond necklace to shine all the brighter.
Queen Máxima's dress went well with the bright purple Dutch royal sash she donned, and she posed for a picture in her glimmering tiara from the royal collection. As Queen Máxima grew increasingly more involved in Dutch royal duties, she embraced the formal and feminine attire that is often called for on such occasions.
The Queen of the Netherlands added symbolism to her dress choices
For the 2024 annual King's Day celebrations, the Queen of the Netherlands showed that there was more to her fashion than what met the eyes. On April 27, 2024, Queen Máxima and her three daughters stepped out to kick off the celebration in honor of King Willem-Alexander's birthday. She incorporated symbolism in her outfit that was a nod to the host city of Emmen.
The city of Emmen in northeastern Netherlands is famous for its glass butterfly house, dubbed the Butterfly Temple, in the tropical adventure park at the Wildlands Adventure Zoo. The large tropical greenhouse is home to many species of butterflies and tropical plants, and Queen Máxima honored it with a custom silk butterfly headpiece to go with her lace green dress for the occasion. Green butterflies adorned the headband that matched her blonde hair, giving the illusion of butterflies landing on her head. While Queen Máxima's style has evolved over the years, she has kept her affinity for one-of-a-kind hats and headpieces, and remains fond of wearing them to mark significant occasions.
As she was ushering in another year of the king's life in her long, olive green dress, she also looked like the official welcome committee for the new spring season. The chic dress featured an understated floral pattern, and she wore plain nude heels so as to not distract from the rest of the meaningful outfit. Queen Máxima paired the enchanting dress with a simple, white, quarter-length cardigan, teardrop pearl earrings, and white gloves for a timeless regal look.