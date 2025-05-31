Tom Cruise Proved Daughter Suri Is Better Off Without Him With Just A Few Simple Words

Hollywood veteran Tom Cruise may be the star of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. Still, there's one mission in his life that actually seems impossible for him: being a father to daughter Suri Cruise. While on the red carpet of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," the controversial star was asked by an E! News reporter what the perfect Father's Day would look like for him since the holiday is right around the corner.

A simple enough question for a father of three — Suri, who Tom shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, and Bella and Connor Cruise, who he adopted with ex-wife Nicole Kidman — but it appeared to be the toughest query of the night for the action hero. "Hey, just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventure, having a great time," he said. (via YouTube). Maybe famous dads do Father's Day differently, but most fathers don't go and film movies with their kids on their special day. The answer was bizarre and came across as a way for Tom to look like he wasn't dodging the question while actually doing just that.

Tom may have thought he was being slick, but the commenters on YouTube saw right through him. "A simple question about Father's Day and he can't answer it. He has gotten to a point where all he can talk about is movies and his love of movies. What about being a parent, Tom? " wrote one person. "I have a kid?" another facetiously asked, mimicking Tom. His answer had very little to do with being a father and more to do with being a movie star, something that viewers were quick to pick up on.