The following article mentions allegations of child abuse and domestic abuse.

On the surface, Tom Cruise seems like a stand-up guy. He makes an effort for fans, strictly adhered to COVID-19 protocols, and returned his Golden Globes to protest the HFPA's lack of diversity. But Hollywood stars, like the rest of us, can be incredibly messy people. As such, even apparent nice guys like Tom Cruise can turn out to be divisive and controversial figures. And that mess, it seems, got passed down to his kids.

Cruise has three children: Bella and Connor Cruise, whom he shared with Nicole Kidman, and Suri Noelle, his only child with Katie Holmes. "My whole life I always wanted to be a father," Cruise told Vanity Fair in 2006. "I always said to myself that my children would be able to depend on me and I would always be there for them and love them ... I'm not one of those people who believe you can spoil a child with too much love. You can never give a child too much love." Not all his kids would agree with that statement, however.

The actor's children have led troubled and complicated lives. From bitter family feuds to career struggles and beyond, here are tragic details about Tom Cruise's kids.