Major Milestones In Suri Cruise's Life Her Dad Tom Has Missed
Suri Cruise has had a strained relationship with her famous father, Tom Cruise, ever since her parents split in 2012, when she was only five years old. There have been several signs over the years that Tom is estranged from Suri, whom the megastar shares with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes. For one, they have not been seen together since the summer of 2012, when Tom brought Suri to Disney World in Florida along with his two other kids with Nicole Kidman for some daddy-daughter bonding time. These days, Suri is all grown up and has officially entered adulthood as she turned 18 in April 2024. Still, though, there's apparently no hope of reconciliation between her and the "Mission Impossible" star.
"Tom does not exist to her," a source confirmed to the Daily Mail in 2024. "Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer." They added firmly, "She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother." Considering that Suri has supposedly been alienated from her dad for most of her life, it's no surprise that the A-lister missed plenty of major milestones in his daughter's life beyond just her 18th birthday, from which he was also notably missing. Tom likewise did not get to send her off to senior prom or even witness Suri graduating from high school, resulting in the super private teenager possibly even ditching her last link to her estranged father.
Tom Cruise missed Suri's first day of school
News of Tom Cruise's possible estrangement from Suri first came to light in 2012 when the "Top Gun: Maverick" star failed to show up on his daughter's first day of school. At the time, Tom justified his absence by explaining that he was committed to filming the movie "All You Need Is Kill" in London, thus making it difficult for him to fly across the pond to see his daughter. Plus, he apparently wanted to shield Suri from the extra media attention. During a deposition for his defamation lawsuit against the media company Bauer Media Group, in 2013, the actor stressed that he and Suri were in constant communication. "I think parents sometimes think it's [a big day]," Tom said of missing his daughter's first day at Avenues The World School, a private institution in New York, according to Radar Online.
He also alleged that Suri didn't request that he send her off; of course, had that been the case, as Tom asserted, "I would have tried to make it work out in any way I could." The actor sued Bauer over a story alleging that Tom had turned his back on Suri following his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes. In his deposition, the Oscar nominee argued that his absence did not make him a negligent parent. "Things change and there is different agreements [...] where you work out schedules," he reasoned, per People, further clarifying, "It certainly does not mean that I've abandoned my daughter."
Tom Cruise was a no-show at Suri's 10th birthday party
Unfortunately, their relationship only grew more strained as Suri Cruise entered her pre-teen years in April 2016. As reported by People, Suri spent her 10th birthday surrounded by friends and family in New York with no sign of her estranged father. "Suri enjoyed a low-key pre-birthday lunch on Sunday, with Katie [Holmes], her maternal grandparents and two young girlfriends at Tavern on the Green [in NYC]," a source close to the youngster dished (via Closer Weekly). Additionally, she and Holmes also celebrated her birthday weekend at the family-friendly Dave and Buster's restaurant, where they had an absolute blast playing games and pigging out alongside a whole bunch of the youngster's pals, per E! News.
Notably, it was the third time that Tom Cruise had not been present for his daughter's birthday after opting to remain in London once again for work, leaving Suri completely devastated on her special day — at least, according to a source who spoke to Radar Online. "She got everything — from designer outfits, a new computer and even a baby grand piano — but none of it was enough," the insider emphasized. "All Suri wanted was time with her dad." They also spilled that the "Interview with the Vampire" star didn't even bother to send his daughter a gift. "It was a heartbreaking scene," they said, noting that despite her mother's efforts to cheer her up, "There was no lifting Suri's spirits."
Tom and Suri Cruise remained estranged even as she turned 18
Sadly, Suri Cruise's 18th birthday saw no improvement in their relationship, or lack thereof. As the big day neared, Tom Cruise made it clear where his priorities lie as he headed back to England to resume filming the latest "Mission Impossible" movie. On April 17, 2024, just one day before Suri turned 18, the Daily Mail published photos of Tom all-smiles on set while Suri remained in the Big Apple. By this time, he and Suri had been estranged for years with very little hope of reconciliation, as she reportedly wanted nothing to do with him. As a confidante divulged to the Daily Mail in 2023, "Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade. [...] He has no part in her life."
That same year, Tom stopped paying $400,000 in annual child support, which he was obligated to fulfil until his youngest child became of legal age. In addition to this payment, the actor also agreed to cover all "medical, dental, insurance, education and other extracurricular costs" of Suri's as part of his divorce settlement with Katie Holmes, per Page Six. Thus, it's likely that Tom will continue to support his daughter by paying for her college tuition as Suri heads to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to study fashion.
Tom did not send Suri off to her senior prom
All eyes were on Suri Cruise as she attended her senior prom on June 18, 2024. The 18-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was spotted mingling and taking pictures with her friends outside the Ascent Lounge at Columbus Circle in NYC, looking every bit like her famous mother in a gorgeous dress featuring a corset bodice and a chic high-low skirt. She was accompanied by a handsome date: A fellow student at LaGuardia High School named Toby Cohen, whom Suri was also caught kissing in Central Park less than a week after their high school dance. She completed her stunning lewk with a rose corsage, small clutch, and golden heels, while her rumored boyfriend matched her by sporting a navy blue suit with a lighter dress shirt.
At the time of the big event, Suri's dad Tom Cruise was said to be halfway across the world amidst the ongoing production of his latest film in London. Interestingly enough, just a few days after missing his daughter's senior prom, the father-of-three was spotted spending time with one of his adopted kids with ex-wife Nicole Kidman: Their son Connor, to whom Tom has remained close over the years despite his estrangement from Suri. He and Kidman also share an adopted daughter named Isabella, who was last seen with Tom and her brother at a hockey game in Florida in December 2023.
Suri dropped Cruise as her last name at her high school graduation
Suri Cruise's high school graduation took place shortly after her senior prom. Suri proudly received her diploma from LaGuardia High School at the United Palace Theater in Manhattan on June 21, 2024. Her mother was there to witness the special occasion, and she and Suri appeared be in good spirits as they hugged and took photos with Suri's friends outside the venue. For the ceremony, Suri opted for a white summer dress underneath her graduation gown, which she paired with gold heels, while Katie Holmes sported neutral co-ords with tiny sunglasses and silver sandals. True to form, Tom Cruise was nowhere to be found during the festivities. However, the A-lister was notably photographed attending Taylor Swift's Eras concert in London just one day later. As one fan quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Not a good look Mr. Cruise."
Furthermore, in the school's graduation program, which was obtained by Page Six, it was revealed that Suri chose to drop her famous last name in favor of simply "Suri Noelle" as a tribute to her doting mother — and as an apparent dig at her estranged father. In light of his absence, an insider familiar with the situation disclosed that Tom has had plenty of chances to patch things up with his youngest daughter but he just isn't interested in doing so. "Tom didn't see Suri grow up because he chose not to," the source reasoned to OK! magazine, adding, "It was entirely his decision."