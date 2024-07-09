Major Milestones In Suri Cruise's Life Her Dad Tom Has Missed

Suri Cruise has had a strained relationship with her famous father, Tom Cruise, ever since her parents split in 2012, when she was only five years old. There have been several signs over the years that Tom is estranged from Suri, whom the megastar shares with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes. For one, they have not been seen together since the summer of 2012, when Tom brought Suri to Disney World in Florida along with his two other kids with Nicole Kidman for some daddy-daughter bonding time. These days, Suri is all grown up and has officially entered adulthood as she turned 18 in April 2024. Still, though, there's apparently no hope of reconciliation between her and the "Mission Impossible" star.

"Tom does not exist to her," a source confirmed to the Daily Mail in 2024. "Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer." They added firmly, "She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother." Considering that Suri has supposedly been alienated from her dad for most of her life, it's no surprise that the A-lister missed plenty of major milestones in his daughter's life beyond just her 18th birthday, from which he was also notably missing. Tom likewise did not get to send her off to senior prom or even witness Suri graduating from high school, resulting in the super private teenager possibly even ditching her last link to her estranged father.

