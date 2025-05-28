How Princess Diana's Former Stomping Grounds Tragically Went Up In Flames

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, shared some upsetting news on social media. One of the Althorp farmhouses went up in flames, apparently due to arson. Charles, a father of seven, shared photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, and made sure to note the place was vacant at the time, luckily.

Stunned to learn that one of ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩'s farmhouses – fortunately, unoccupied at the time – was apparently burnt down by vandals last night. With thanks to ⁦@northantsfire⁩ for doing their very best.

So very sad that anyone would think this a fun thing to do. pic.twitter.com/lYyvkzJLnA — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) May 28, 2025

The Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue team, who helped put out the fire and secure the scene, also wrote about the tragedy on X. "At the height of the fire, 4 crews from across the Service wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to contain the blaze & prevent it from spreading," the organization tweeted. It appears that only the farmhouse was burned down, while the rest of the sprawling estate was unaffected.

According to GB News, this particular piece of property on Althorp was part of the family's massive estate that spans 13,000 acres. Before Diana married King Charles III, she lived on Althorp, which has been in the Spencer dynasty's possession for more than half a millennium. Per Find A Grave, Diana is also buried on the estate, which is located in Northamptonshire, England.