How Princess Diana's Former Stomping Grounds Tragically Went Up In Flames
Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, shared some upsetting news on social media. One of the Althorp farmhouses went up in flames, apparently due to arson. Charles, a father of seven, shared photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, and made sure to note the place was vacant at the time, luckily.
Stunned to learn that one of @AlthorpHouse's farmhouses – fortunately, unoccupied at the time – was apparently burnt down by vandals last night. With thanks to @northantsfire for doing their very best.
So very sad that anyone would think this a fun thing to do. pic.twitter.com/lYyvkzJLnA
— Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) May 28, 2025
The Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue team, who helped put out the fire and secure the scene, also wrote about the tragedy on X. "At the height of the fire, 4 crews from across the Service wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to contain the blaze & prevent it from spreading," the organization tweeted. It appears that only the farmhouse was burned down, while the rest of the sprawling estate was unaffected.
According to GB News, this particular piece of property on Althorp was part of the family's massive estate that spans 13,000 acres. Before Diana married King Charles III, she lived on Althorp, which has been in the Spencer dynasty's possession for more than half a millennium. Per Find A Grave, Diana is also buried on the estate, which is located in Northamptonshire, England.
Princess Diana was quite happy growing up at Althorp House
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and Princess Diana's childhood home is reportedly worth over $1 billion, according to the Daily Express — which equates to approximately £922 million. Needless to say, it's not a big mystery how Charles lives an extremely lavish life.
Though both Diana and Charles grew up extremely privileged, that doesn't mean their home and childhood weren't without drama. Their parents had a nasty divorce and her mother, Frances Shand Kydd, ultimately lost custody of her four children, which included Diana and Charles' older sisters: Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. When her father, John Spencer, became 8th Earl Spencer, he and his kids moved to Althorp House.
Diana was 14 at the time, and, a former chef at the residence, Betty Andrews, once told BBC, "Looking back, it was probably the happiest time of her life." Andrews then said how it made sense for Diana to be buried at Althorp after she tragically died in a car accident. "You get the sense that she is coming home," Andrews noted. "I'm sure it is what she would have wanted."