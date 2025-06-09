Barack Obama & Pope Leo XIV Have More In Common Than You Think

Barack Obama and Pope Leo XIV quite literally share common ground since they both call Chicago home. The former president even acknowledged this surprising fact in his congratulatory post on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the newly-elected Catholic leader, by labeling the Pope a "fellow Chicagoan." While Barack moved to the Windy City after snagging a job in the Developing Communities Project in 1985, Pope Leo XIV is a born and bred native. The Obama family settled in Hyde Park and the future pontiff spent his formative years in Dolton, which is just south of the iconic city.

However, when Pope Leo XIV grew more serious about his faith, he attended the Catholic Theological Union in Hyde Park, bringing him even closer to the future president. The southern suburbs of Chicago have a dear place in Barack's heart since his wife, Michelle Obama, grew up in the area. The South Side also holds political significance since it was a large part of the 13th district, which Barack represented as an Illinois State Senator in 1996.

Needless to say, the two world leaders couldn't have lived in Chi-town without developing some polarizing food views. During a 2016 interview with CNN, with beloved chef Anthony Bourdain, Barack confirmed that he preferred Chicago-style hot dogs by proclaiming that adding ketchup to the classic food "was not acceptable past the age of eight," (via Today). Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV's elder brother informed OSV News that the religious leader preferred to keep ketchup away from his hot dogs, too. In addition to agreeing on this iconic snack, the pair also falls on the same side of the White Sox vs. Cubs debate.