JD Vance Is Already Being Embarrassed By The New Pope (& It's Just The Beginning)
With one puff of white smoke, the world has a new pope. In the same moment, JD Vance has a new hater in a position of power. Cardinal Robert Prevost, who will now be known as Pope Leo XIV, was officially chosen as the first-ever American pope on May 8, 2025. While that would typically be exciting for a Catholic American like Vance, Pope Leo XIV has had plenty to say about him online ... and it's not good.
It didn't take long after the announcement of the new pope for the internet to discover what he's said about the vice president on X. Yes, as surprising as it may seem, the new pope does, in fact, tweet. Some of those tweets are pretty anti-MAGA, much to the pleasure of plenty of X-users. "The new Pope isn't very MAGA..." one user wrote alongside three screenshots of Pope Leo XIV's past tweets. Not long after Vance took on the role of VP, Pope Leo XIV shared an article titled, "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others," on X. He also shared an article that was critical of Vance's stance on immigration, as well as retweeting another.
These were his only tweets since 2023, other than two about the late Pope Francis' health. Evidently, like many other Americans, the new pope has plenty of concerns about the country's direction, and he isn't afraid to speak up about them.
JD Vance is already kissing up to Pope Leo XIV
We can imagine how difficult this news is for JD Vance, especially considering his many weird moments that have been seen by millions recently, and the countless memes that he has inspired. Luckily, though, Vance has experience kissing up to someone who pretty clearly dislikes him. Donald Trump rarely hides his lukewarm feelings about Vance, and in return, he still attempts to be Trump's right-hand man. So, Vance unsurprisingly wasted no time congratulating the new pope. "Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I'm sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him," Vance wrote on X.
Folks quickly flooded the comment section mocking Vance about the new pope's opinion of him. "He hates you lol" one commenter wrote, raking in 1,000 likes in under 20 minutes. "He's not a fan of you," added another. One X-user wrote, "Imagine not being liked by the pope. that sucks."
It would, in fact, be odd to be publicly disliked by the pope. However, Vance is becoming all too familiar with the feeling of being widely disliked. Since this comes two days after Vance's humiliating lack of influence was made clear in his brother's mayoral race, it's been a tough week for Vance vs. public opinion. So, for his sake, here's hoping that his eventual meeting with the new pope goes better than the last one did.