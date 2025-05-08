JD Vance Is Already Being Embarrassed By The New Pope (& It's Just The Beginning)

With one puff of white smoke, the world has a new pope. In the same moment, JD Vance has a new hater in a position of power. Cardinal Robert Prevost, who will now be known as Pope Leo XIV, was officially chosen as the first-ever American pope on May 8, 2025. While that would typically be exciting for a Catholic American like Vance, Pope Leo XIV has had plenty to say about him online ... and it's not good.

It didn't take long after the announcement of the new pope for the internet to discover what he's said about the vice president on X. Yes, as surprising as it may seem, the new pope does, in fact, tweet. Some of those tweets are pretty anti-MAGA, much to the pleasure of plenty of X-users. "The new Pope isn't very MAGA..." one user wrote alongside three screenshots of Pope Leo XIV's past tweets. Not long after Vance took on the role of VP, Pope Leo XIV shared an article titled, "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others," on X. He also shared an article that was critical of Vance's stance on immigration, as well as retweeting another.

These were his only tweets since 2023, other than two about the late Pope Francis' health. Evidently, like many other Americans, the new pope has plenty of concerns about the country's direction, and he isn't afraid to speak up about them.