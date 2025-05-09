Trump's Praise For The New Pope Feels As Real As His Spray Tan

Before his election into the papacy, Pope Leo had already been critical of Donald Trump and his administration, which he voiced publicly on social media. On April 14, 2025, Leo reposted an X (formerly Twitter) post criticizing Trump and El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for their remarks on the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom ICE believed was an MS-13 gang member and mistakenly deported to an infamous Salvadoran megaprison. According to The New York Times, the pontiff was often commended for showing support for Venezuelan immigrants during his time in Peru — a sign he does not agree with Trump's stance on immigration.

Leo even went after Vice President JD Vance on X in February, where he wrote: "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others." He linked an op-ed — that's headline was the same as his caption — which criticized a comment Vance made to Fox News, where he said, "There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world. A lot of the far left has completely inverted that."

Contrary to his papal predecessor, Leo has not been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2012, he asserted that the media garnered "sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel," per The Times. He even referenced "homosexual lifestyle" and "alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children." So, he likely won't be ruffling any feathers with the Trump administration regarding LGBTQ+ rights.