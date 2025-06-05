The Truth About Reese Witherspoon's Daughter & Ryan Phillippe Is Messier Than It Seems

Ryan Phillippe is constantly boasting about how he and his ex Reese Witherspoon co-parent. "We never really had a hard time of it," he told Fox News in 2024. "We were always both so devoted, even once we were no longer together." The former couple are parents of eldest daughter, Ava Phillippe, and younger son, Deacon Phillippe. However, recent reports suggest that Ryan's relationship with his kids, specifically Ava, is not what it seems.

In April 2025, a source claimed to the Daily Mail that Ava is voluntarily "estranged" from her father. "She has no contact with him and rarely mentions him," they said, adding, "Ryan hasn't been a present father figure in her life for years." The insider suggested that their distanced relationship resulted from Ryan's legal troubles. The "Cruel Intentions" star was slapped with an assault lawsuit in 2017 from his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, who alleged that the actor pushed her down the stairs. Although they reached a settlement before going to trial in 2019, the suit not only tainted his public image, but also how his family perceived him.

The insider told the Mail that the assault accusations did not sit right with Ava, whose relationship with her father hasn't been the same since 2018. "Her issue with Ryan is his treatment of women which she finds appalling," they said, noting that she has unfollowed her dad on social media.