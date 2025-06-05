Monica Lewinsky's Love Life Hasn't Gotten Any Better Since Her Bill Clinton Affair

The public first heard the name Monica Lewinsky in the late 1990s, as part of a very public scandal that derailed all parts of her life. This included everything from Lewinsky's financial situation to her career aspirations to her ability to leave the house without photographers in tow. A less discussed aspect of Lewinsky's situation has been the effect of the Bill Clinton affair and subsequent scandal on her social life. Though Lewinsky has many strong friendships — including some with famous folks such as Alan Cummings, Chelsea Handler, and Molly Ringwald — she has struggled when it comes to finding a long-lasting romantic partnership.

As her public image has shifted in the last decade thanks to a well-received Vanity Fair essay, a viral "Ted Talk," and evolving cultural discussions about power differentials, slut shaming, and other important topics, Lewinsky has begun to share more about the years she was off the grid. The anti-bullying advocate has also become more open about discussing her love life, both in interviews and on her popular podcast, "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky."

Still, don't expect Lewinsky to name any names anytime soon. "I kinda feel if anybody has earned a right to have their romantic life private, it's me," Lewinsky told People in 2021. "Those relationships are very precious to me, even the one or two who turned out to be putzes. But I've learned a lot." Still, we do know a bit about Monica Lewinsky's love life, and all of its challenges, since the Clinton affair.