Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Looks That Had Heads Turning

Hunter Schafer attended the 2025 Met Gala in an elaborate suit that put all the basic, boring men to shame. She draped her classic black jacket over her shoulders, highlighting a shirt underneath that was part turtleneck, part crisp, white button-down, an outfit made up of layers upon layers of finely-tailored lines. She accessorized with a white cap cocked sideways on her head, a cheeky addition to an excellent get-up. The Prada look was the perfect way to pay homage to that year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which turned out to be all about dandyism and gender-bending menswear.

Plus, she made it look easy! Speaking with stunning influencer Emma Chamberlain for Vogue, Schafer gushed, "Dude, this is so nice. I don't know when the last time I wore a suit on a carpet was, but I am so not stressed right now. I'm comfortable! I can breathe!"

Of course, Schafer is no stranger to stunning spectators on the red carpet. The "Euphoria" star has been in the spotlight ever since the show hit HBO in 2019 and she's used every possible opportunity to showcase her pristine fashion sense. "You get to create an elevated version of yourself for the world," she once mused to Interview Magazine. "It's kind of like making a character again." She's delivered all sorts of red carpet characters, turning out everything from futuristic alien couture to sleek, shimmering catsuits. These are the best Hunter Schafer looks that had heads turning.