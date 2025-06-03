Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Looks That Had Heads Turning
Hunter Schafer attended the 2025 Met Gala in an elaborate suit that put all the basic, boring men to shame. She draped her classic black jacket over her shoulders, highlighting a shirt underneath that was part turtleneck, part crisp, white button-down, an outfit made up of layers upon layers of finely-tailored lines. She accessorized with a white cap cocked sideways on her head, a cheeky addition to an excellent get-up. The Prada look was the perfect way to pay homage to that year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which turned out to be all about dandyism and gender-bending menswear.
Plus, she made it look easy! Speaking with stunning influencer Emma Chamberlain for Vogue, Schafer gushed, "Dude, this is so nice. I don't know when the last time I wore a suit on a carpet was, but I am so not stressed right now. I'm comfortable! I can breathe!"
Of course, Schafer is no stranger to stunning spectators on the red carpet. The "Euphoria" star has been in the spotlight ever since the show hit HBO in 2019 and she's used every possible opportunity to showcase her pristine fashion sense. "You get to create an elevated version of yourself for the world," she once mused to Interview Magazine. "It's kind of like making a character again." She's delivered all sorts of red carpet characters, turning out everything from futuristic alien couture to sleek, shimmering catsuits. These are the best Hunter Schafer looks that had heads turning.
Allure called Hunter Schafer in an Iris Van Herpen headpiece 'the future of beauty'
In September 2020, Hunter Schafer appeared on the cover of Allure. She wore an astonishing Iris Van Herpen headpiece, a structural fashion statement that covered her face in gorgeous, undulating waves. The first season of "Euphoria" had taken the world by storm, but the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the second season; in the meantime, Schafer had become quite the fashion sensation. In fact, the cover called Schafer "the future of beauty."
In the accompanying interview, Schafer spoke at length about her past career as a model that had only just begun to lead to an acting career. She felt that both aspects of her career informed one another, with fashion being the link between the two. "Telling stories or trying to portray a message through a body, how that body looks in a garment, and how the garment affects the way the body moves; to modeling, which is bringing garments to life with your body; then to acting, which is bringing a character to life with your body and mind," she said. "It feels linked in a lot of ways."
Furthermore, Schafer seemed to have spent a lot of time thinking about how those links informed her own identity, not just the front she was trying to put on for the world in various incarnations. She mused, "That's been the project of my life: just trying to feel seen and learn how to see others correctly."
Her colored contacts at the 2021 Met Gala were eye-popping
By 2021, Hunter Schafer had undergone a stunning transformation and became a full-fledged fashion icon. That year, she attended the Met Gala, which was themed, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Instead of opting for something red, white, and/or blue like many people on the carpet, Schafer instead wore a two-piece metallic Prada outfit. The real show-stopper was what happened above the neck, however; across her nose and creeping up onto her forehead, Schafer wore a spidery silver piece of face jewelry. She accessorized with white-out contacts that made it look like her eyes had been pixelated. "[It's] a little bit of late '90s grunge, a pinch of playful dystopian sci-fi, and just a sprinkle of romantic horror," Sandy Ganzer, her makeup artist, told Vanity Fair. "She's got an anime, sci-fi heart in her core — she's that kind of person."
The red carpet appearance represented an important turning point in Schafer's budding career as a fashion plate. "It's my first time really being an ambassador for a fashion brand," she said in a behind-the-scenes video (via YouTube). "I had my team, like, reach out to Prada, because I love them! ... Going to the Met with them is really special, because we're doing all these firsts together." It's a relationship that would continue for years to come.
Hunter Schafer hosted a Fashion Week party in a sparkling Mugler catsuit
In early 2023, Hunter Schafer attended Paris Fashion Week. She'd become known as one of the faces of Prada, but for this event, Schafer appeared on behalf of Mugler, and she showed that she could slip just as easily into that brand's style. She wore a sparkling, sleek catsuit that went all the way up to her neck, positively glittering as she walked a black carpet. The catsuit was accessorized with a massive blue piece of fabric on her hip, which gave the look a pop of color; thankfully, it was removable, meaning Schafer didn't need to lug it around all night long.
That same year, Schafer became the face of Mugler's Angel Elixir fragrance. In a press release, the brand gushed about the rising star, writing, "A symbol of a new kind of femininity, dazzling, powerful, contemporary, liberated, and boundless, Hunter Schafer is the remarkable face of Angel Elixir." She gushed about the brand in return, musing, "Mugler feels formative as part of my artistic identity as well. No one does it like Mugler as far as performance, the dedication to world-building and just the fearless creativity. That's evident in every collection for years and years." A dedication to world-building and a fearless creativity? Sure sounds like Schafer and Mugler are a perfect match.
She wore a single feather to the Vanity Fair Oscar party
In 2023, after that year's Academy Awards, Hunter Schafer attended the Vanity Fair afterparty in one of her most head-turning looks yet. In an outfit designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin for Ann Demeulemeester, Schafer stunned onlookers with a light maxi skirt that hung low on her hips and pooled around her feet. On her torso, she wore only one single white feather, strapped around her like a bra; the effect was gravity-defying and eye-catching like little else on the red carpet that year.
The look was styled by Law Roach from "Legendary," perhaps best known for his years-long partnership with Schafer's "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya. Roach shared Schafer's eye-popping look on Instagram, writing simply, "And then there was Hunter...." It seems that Zendaya was blown away by the work of her friends, commenting (via People) "STUNNING" in addition to a number of heart-eye emojis. De Saint Sernin commented, too, thanking the actor for her partnership in bringing the outfit to the red carpet.
Hunter Schafer looked positively painted at a Hunger Games premiere
In 2023, Hunter Schafer starred in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," a prequel to the hit young adult franchise. She played a character named Tigris, known to fans of the original "Hunger Games" series as a stylist to Jennifer Lawrence's character, Katniss Everdeen.
In a series of premiere events for the film, Schafer showed off her own eye for fashion. At a screening in Berlin, for example, she wore a sumptuous Schiaparelli dress that looked to have been positively painted directly on her body. The dress was made up of swirls of fabric made to look like brushstrokes, outlining her figure in whites, yellows, greens, peaches, and browns. She lightened her makeup, too, allowing the pale tones to perfectly off-setting the currents of color in the dress.
The dress didn't just look unusual; it sounded strange, too. In a behind-the-scenes TikTok for Interview Magazine — whose fashion director, Dara Allen, had styled Schafer for the event — Schafer lounged in the back of a car as she showed off the strange clicking sounds that the dress's many painted panels made whenever she moved. One commenter on the video summed up Schafer's place in the fashion industry succinctly, writing, "The IT GIRL."
Hunter Schafer's floral Hunger Games event look was the perfect choice
Hunter Schafer turned in a number of jaw-dropping looks while promoting "The Hunter Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." One of the most memorable was the dress she wore to the premiere in New York City. The Marni dress featured a number of pink and purple flower appliqués, most of which moved on wires as Schafer moved down the carpet. The effect was gasp-inducing.
"Hunger Games" fans noticed, of course, that the dress appeared to be a nod to something worn by Elizabeth Banks's character Effie Trinket in the first film in the series. Sure enough, stylist Dara Allen confirmed the inspiration in a conversation with Interview Magazine, gushing with Schafer about just how magnificent the dress was. After all, it had been delivered to them on a dress form, in a six-foot-tall box. "It was hand-carried to New York," Allen said. "Then it arrived at the hotel where someone helped us hang it up, and it was a sculpture. This was full Effie Trinket, Capitol couture."
Schafer was particularly proud of the way the look capped off her "Hunger Games" press tour. "I was so happy in that godd*** contraption," she gushed. "It was adorable ... Kind of no reason to snap as hard as we did, but we did."
Hunter Schafer accessorized at Paris Fashion Week with a stunning golden flower
In 2024, Hunter Schafer attended Paris Fashion Week and ended up sitting front-row at the Schiaparelli runway show. Sure, the clothes being modeled on the runway were meant to be the main attraction, but Schafer herself turned heads in a luxurious black velvet dress that bared a significant amount of cleavage. The real show-stopper, though, was once again Schafer's choice of accessory. Around her neck, she wore a gigantic gilded flower, an elegantly gaudy pop of color to offset the black dress. The necklace was designed by Daniel Roseberry, the man behind Lady Gaga's dove brooch at President Joe Biden's inauguration and the gasp-inducing pair of lungs Bella Hadid wore at Cannes.
The look won raves from fashion-watchers; after all, how can you go wrong in a giant necklace like that? Vogue noted that Schafer sat alongside her "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya, who also opted for an eye-catching, cinched black gown with similar proportions as Schafer's dress. "['Euphoria'] is just a small part of Zendaya and Hunter's personal brands now," they wrote. "These bright twenty-somethings are doing Hollywood — and indeed Paris — their way. E! News, on the other hand, shared a video on YouTube of Schafer posing at the Fashion Week event, captioning it simply, "Mother is mothering."
Hunter Schafer's 2024 Golden Globes look flowed beautifully
Hunter Schafer has never been afraid to create a moment when she steps on the red carpet, and that's exactly what she did when she attended the Golden Globes in 2024. The "Cuckoo" star opted for a blush-colored Prada dress that featured long, wispy tendrils; as a breeze blew down the carpet, those tendrils billowed out behind her, creating an astonishing, ethereal affect. "The wind in Los Angeles tonight understood the assignment," wrote Vogue on Instagram, sharing a video of the actor looking positively magical as she posed for photographers.
Schafer presented an award at that year's ceremony, wearing the same look onstage that she'd worn on the carpet. The effect was somewhat muted — there wasn't as much of a breeze inside the Beverly Hilton, of course — but the dress still looked exceptional as she presented alongside "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley. She was there to hand out the award for Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie, gushing (via YouTube), "The only bummer about any of them is that I wish there was even more to watch. I didn't want any of them to end." That's likely how fans feel any time Schafer steps out at an event, and luckily, she does that quite often. There's always more to watch.
She paid homage to Vincent Van Gogh
In April 2024, Hunter Schafer attended the GQ Creativity Awards, stepping out on the carpet in a Marni gown that appeared to pay homage to Vincent Van Gogh. The curve-hugging dress was patterned like his iconic "Starry Night" painting, sporting visible brushstrokes meant to resemble glowing celestial bodies. In a move that may or may not have been a coincidence, the deep blues and purples of the dress perfectly complemented the purple carpet at the event.
Schafer was there because she was that year's GQ Creativity Awards Issue cover star. In the accompany issue, the "Euphoria" star ruminated on her relationship to fashion and art. As a teenager, she'd draw fictional characters, finding solace in designing looks for them to wear. "I was a trans kid who didn't transition until I was in high school. I had this whole world and person inside of me that couldn't come out in the way it was supposed to," she reflected. "I think I really needed [fashion] as a tool."
Stylist Dara Allen also spoke with GQ about her collaborator's interest in clothing. "[She has an] obsessive understanding about art and fashion and culture," Allen revealed, "and we can talk really deeply about all of it." It's not all serious, though, Allen said. "She's down to clown."
Her Cinderella-blue Cannes dress was the picture of elegance
In 2024, Hunter Schafer attended the Cannes Film Festival thanks to her part in "Poor Things" director Yorgos Lanthimos's film, "Kinds of Kindness." Cannes typically involves multiple events over the course of several days, giving attendees the opportunity to not just showcase one look but a series of them. In Schafer's case, she took the opportunity to tell a Cinderella story, appearing on the red carpet in two distinct looks that seemed to represent the Disney princess before and after her run-in with a certain fairy godmother. Interestingly, she wore them in reverse order.
First came a shimmery Cinderella-blue dress by Armani Privé that was positively iridescent in the French Riviera sunlight. The look featured a sculpted, form-fitting torso and a more structured lower half, and to the delight of dress-wearers everywhere, it even had pockets. It was an elegant look that perfectly matched the occasion — it's one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, after all. To match the glamour of the event, Schafer accessorized with a necklace and earrings that boasted both diamonds and sapphires.
Her milkmaid look stunned Cannes
The day after Hunter Schafer wowed the Cannes Film Festival in a Cinderella-blue Armani Privé gown, she attended a photo call in a look that made it seem like Cinderella's magic had worn off at midnight. The outfit was all-white, a relatively simple, summery look that featured a leg-baring slit up the side.
The real stunners were Schafer's choice of accessories. She wore a cloth around her head styled to look like a milkmaid, reminiscent of Cinderella's cleaning cloth while doing her chores in the classic Disney film. Schafer also wore a pair of white sunglasses, classing up a look that might've otherwise seemed too simple for the occasion. She wasn't just a milkmaid; she was the coolest-looking milkmaid who's ever existed.
Remember also that Schafer seemed to be telling a story. The look wasn't entirely white after all; recalling Cinderella's attachment to her magical slippers, Schafer wore shoes in a similar, shimmering eye-catching shade of blue as the shimmering gown she'd worn the day before. The magic, it seemed, hadn't worn off in the slightest.
Hunter Schafer wore Gaultier to guest-judge Drag Race
In 2025, Hunter Schafer guest judged an episode of Season 17 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." She helped judge the "Sea Sickening Ball," giving insight on each contestant's three ocean-themed looks.
Schafer opted for a gold, vintage Gaultier corset, a geometric stunner once worn by Kylie Minogue. Her hair was voluminous, and she accessorized with a vibrant gold newsboy cap cocked jauntily on her head. As impressed as Schafer was by the gorgeous outfits worn by the drag queens on the show, they too were gagged by her look. "What's your inspiration for this look? Because you look stunning," challenge winner Arrietty told the "Euphoria" star (via YouTube). Schafer revealed that her stylist had been hanging out with some Gaultier employees, and they were able to pull the look together quickly. "It was crazy," she gushed.
In addition to bonding over fashion, Schafer also especially connected with the season's trans contestants. "I can feel the trans power radiating through the room!" grinned finalist Lexi Love (via TikTok). "Thanks for being here, for representing," Schafer returned the compliment. After being showered with compliments about the trailblazing path she's forged for trans people in the industry, Schafer said, "I'm trying my best, cause we need it."