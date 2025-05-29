Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Cozy Snaps With Pal Kid Rock Are Sure To Have Lauren Boebert Jealous

Even before she seemingly confirmed that the two are indeed an item, Lauren Boebert notably wasn't trying to stop the Kid Rock dating rumors. The controversial Colorado congresswoman seems thrilled to be in the middle of gossip linking her to a celeb. But Sarah Huckabee Sanders' post about Boebert's rumored beau could spark unflattering comparisons. Plus, it suggests that she and the "Cowboy" hitmaker might not be as close as the U.S. representative wants people to believe. For starters, in Huckabee Sanders' photos with Kid Rock, the star is wearing shorts and seemingly hanging out at a restaurant with the governor while most of Boebert's pics with him seem to be taken at his shows, and it often looks like he's simply posing with a fan after a performance as a result.

Furthermore, Huckabee Sanders even went as far as to call the rocker "Bobby" — a personal touch that Boebert has yet to do publicly. This makes her claim that he is a "good friend" more legitimate. Sadly, by the same token, it makes Boebert seem like any other Kid Rock fan. Regardless of whether he and Boebert really are an item or the congresswoman just wants it to look that way to the public, she's surely not too happy about this.