Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Cozy Snaps With Pal Kid Rock Are Sure To Have Lauren Boebert Jealous
Lauren Boebert seemingly confirmed the Kid Rock romance rumors (and looked tacky doing it) just a week ago. But now, the "All Summer Long" hitmaker has been spotted getting cozy with a different MAGA lady and we can imagine that his supposed girlfriend isn't feeling too good about it. On May 28, 2025, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Instagram to flaunt her own unexpected relationship with Kid Rock.
She posted a series of photos of her and the musician happily posing together, captioning it: "So great to be with my good friend Bobby @KidRock tonight in Nashville. A guy who loves our country and wants to see great things for the people here and is bringing a great show to Arkansas this summer!" Interestingly, Boebert isn't the only politician who has stirred up flirty rumors with Kid Rock. And yet, Huckabee Sanders' post doesn't seem romantic. Instead, it looks like they're real friends and, knowing Boebert, that's worse.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders seems to genuinely be close to Kid Rock
Even before she seemingly confirmed that the two are indeed an item, Lauren Boebert notably wasn't trying to stop the Kid Rock dating rumors. The controversial Colorado congresswoman seems thrilled to be in the middle of gossip linking her to a celeb. But Sarah Huckabee Sanders' post about Boebert's rumored beau could spark unflattering comparisons. Plus, it suggests that she and the "Cowboy" hitmaker might not be as close as the U.S. representative wants people to believe. For starters, in Huckabee Sanders' photos with Kid Rock, the star is wearing shorts and seemingly hanging out at a restaurant with the governor while most of Boebert's pics with him seem to be taken at his shows, and it often looks like he's simply posing with a fan after a performance as a result.
Furthermore, Huckabee Sanders even went as far as to call the rocker "Bobby" — a personal touch that Boebert has yet to do publicly. This makes her claim that he is a "good friend" more legitimate. Sadly, by the same token, it makes Boebert seem like any other Kid Rock fan. Regardless of whether he and Boebert really are an item or the congresswoman just wants it to look that way to the public, she's surely not too happy about this.