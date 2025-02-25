Lauren Boebert Isn't Even Trying To Stop Kid Rock Dating Rumors & We Think We Know Why
After Lauren Boebert's messy divorce from ex-husband Jayson and the drama that went down during a production of "Beetlejuice: The Musical" with her controversial theater date, Quinn Gallagher, she is full-on embracing one recent dating rumors. The internet is currently shipping the Colorado congresswoman and musician Kid Rock — and Boebert isn't about to rain on their parade.
In an on-the-street interview with TMZ, Boebert laughed at the mention of Kid Rock and told the reporter, "You're always asking about my dating life. Is it that fun and interesting?" Fair point! She later admitted she and the "All Summer Long" singer had fun together at the Turning Point Gala that took place on February 11, but made sure to mention she had plenty of other friends there she hung out with as well. Boebert also joked, "Y'all with all your stories, Mom won't stop asking for concert tickets, so, that's the problem I'm facing now."
While Boebert deflected the rumors, she also didn't deny them, either. Why? Because she loves the attention, most likely. She and the musician had been seen getting into a cab around 2:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, and anyone who's ever gone partying knows that probably wasn't just two friends sharing a ride (via Page Six). Of course, this coupling is pure speculation right now, unless Boebert or Kid Rock decides to quit being coy and tell the people if they're together. If they aren't a couple, then the attention goes away — something Boebert probably doesn't want to happen just yet.
They'd probably be compatible as a couple
If Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock did end up dating, they'd have a lot in common. Both are huge supporters of President Donald Trump, with Kid Rock once claiming Trump came to him for advice about two key political issues. They also aren't strangers to controversy and upsetting by saying whatever is on their mind with zero filter or regard for the ramifications — like how Kid Rock had an interesting opinion about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl 2025 halftime show, or when Boebert's past trouble with the law came to light.
Moreover, both celebrities are advocates for keeping the Second Amendment alive. Boebert loves using her guns as props, including having each of her four sons hold up an assault rifle for the family holiday card. Kid Rock recently shared his support for Sen. Bill Hagerty, the current governor of Tennessee. "He stands strong for lower taxes, economic growth, the Second Amendment, and securing our borders," Kid Rock wrote on Instagram.
It also helps that both parties are reportedly single, with Kid Rock fresh off of a breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Audrey Berry, seven years after they got engaged.