Lauren Boebert Isn't Even Trying To Stop Kid Rock Dating Rumors & We Think We Know Why

After Lauren Boebert's messy divorce from ex-husband Jayson and the drama that went down during a production of "Beetlejuice: The Musical" with her controversial theater date, Quinn Gallagher, she is full-on embracing one recent dating rumors. The internet is currently shipping the Colorado congresswoman and musician Kid Rock — and Boebert isn't about to rain on their parade.

In an on-the-street interview with TMZ, Boebert laughed at the mention of Kid Rock and told the reporter, "You're always asking about my dating life. Is it that fun and interesting?" Fair point! She later admitted she and the "All Summer Long" singer had fun together at the Turning Point Gala that took place on February 11, but made sure to mention she had plenty of other friends there she hung out with as well. Boebert also joked, "Y'all with all your stories, Mom won't stop asking for concert tickets, so, that's the problem I'm facing now."

While Boebert deflected the rumors, she also didn't deny them, either. Why? Because she loves the attention, most likely. She and the musician had been seen getting into a cab around 2:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, and anyone who's ever gone partying knows that probably wasn't just two friends sharing a ride (via Page Six). Of course, this coupling is pure speculation right now, unless Boebert or Kid Rock decides to quit being coy and tell the people if they're together. If they aren't a couple, then the attention goes away — something Boebert probably doesn't want to happen just yet.

