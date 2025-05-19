Lauren Boebert Seemingly Confirms Kid Rock Romance Rumors (& Looked Tacky Doing It)

Lauren Boebert sparking dating rumors with Kid Rock wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2025, but this is the reality we find ourselves in. It all started back in January when TMZ reported that the controversial Colorado congresswoman's excitement knew no bounds when she spoke to the rapper at Donald Trump's inaugural ball. An insider informed the tabloid that Boebert's unbridled joy was warranted because she and her mom adored Kid Rock. While that encounter could be written off as an innocent fan interaction, it would be more difficult to say the same about Page Six's subsequent report that they'd covertly left a party together late one night. Later that same month, Boebert didn't even try to stop the Kid Rock dating rumors when TMZ brought them up during an on-street interview with her.

Although the U.S. representative stated only that she'd had a blast with the "good friends" who attended the party alongside her, she refused to give a definitive answer on whether or not they were an item, quipping, "Y'all with all your stories, Mom won't stop asking for concert tickets, so, that's the problem I'm facing now." When questioned about whether she and Kid Rock were single, Boebert coyly laughed and quickly ended the chat. However, the congresswoman and the "All Summer Long" hitmaker apparently confirmed the romance rumors in May 2025 by going on a double date with Dana Loesch and her hubby, Chris.

Unfortunately, this confirmation will likely go unnoticed by several people since they may be left wondering why the Republican politician was wearing a dress that looked like it was made out of an old couch.