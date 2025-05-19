Lauren Boebert Seemingly Confirms Kid Rock Romance Rumors (& Looked Tacky Doing It)
Lauren Boebert sparking dating rumors with Kid Rock wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2025, but this is the reality we find ourselves in. It all started back in January when TMZ reported that the controversial Colorado congresswoman's excitement knew no bounds when she spoke to the rapper at Donald Trump's inaugural ball. An insider informed the tabloid that Boebert's unbridled joy was warranted because she and her mom adored Kid Rock. While that encounter could be written off as an innocent fan interaction, it would be more difficult to say the same about Page Six's subsequent report that they'd covertly left a party together late one night. Later that same month, Boebert didn't even try to stop the Kid Rock dating rumors when TMZ brought them up during an on-street interview with her.
Although the U.S. representative stated only that she'd had a blast with the "good friends" who attended the party alongside her, she refused to give a definitive answer on whether or not they were an item, quipping, "Y'all with all your stories, Mom won't stop asking for concert tickets, so, that's the problem I'm facing now." When questioned about whether she and Kid Rock were single, Boebert coyly laughed and quickly ended the chat. However, the congresswoman and the "All Summer Long" hitmaker apparently confirmed the romance rumors in May 2025 by going on a double date with Dana Loesch and her hubby, Chris.
Unfortunately, this confirmation will likely go unnoticed by several people since they may be left wondering why the Republican politician was wearing a dress that looked like it was made out of an old couch.
Making America GREAT Again 🇺🇸 https://t.co/cRMYjrEiwD
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 18, 2025
Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock might make the perfect couple
For some, it may be difficult to imagine how Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock even wound up forming a bond in the first place. However, contrary to popular belief, they actually share plenty of common interests, with the most obvious being their fierce support for Donald Trump. Of course, both are also avid gun lovers. In fact, the "Cowboy" hitmaker and his rumored girlfriend even share a niche common ground: Being owners of weird restaurants. Boebert was once the proud owner of a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill, where waiters and waitresses walked around with guns prominently on their person.
According to the New York Times, patrons could enjoy the likes of "Shotgun" burritos, "Locked N' Loaded Nachos," "Swiss & Wesson" burgers, and "Rifle Toast." However, in a July 2022 statement on X, Boebert sadly confirmed that the controversial grill was shutting down. Meanwhile, Kid Rock owns the "Kid Rock's Big A** Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse." So, the pair could have also had a nice, long chat about the trials and tribulations of the restaurant business.
However, that may not be the only heartache they shared since both parties are also relatively fresh out of long-term relationships. While Kid Rock's 7-year relationship with Audrey Berry reportedly ended in 2024, the Colorado congresswoman's 16-year-long marriage shockingly came to a close just a year prior. Although Berry has remained tight-lipped in the aftermath of their split, Boebert's ex-husband has had plenty to say about their divorce, and not all of it has been nice.