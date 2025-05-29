Pope Leo's Sly Plans On Trump's Birthday Have Everyone Calling Out The Shade

Donald Trump's pricey birthday plans are nothing if not controversial. The president will be celebrating the big 7-9 with an event right out of the fascism handbook: a big military parade. While the parade will be on June 14, which is Trump's birthday, it is actually meant to be in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Still, if it looks like a big over-the-top, unsettling birthday celebration and walks like a a big over-the-top, unsettling birthday celebration, it's probably... well, you get the idea. As such, plenty of folks are taking issue with the upcoming event — and it seems Trump's big day might be getting some subtle pushback from a rather unlikely source: none other than Pope Leo XIV.

Trump managed to make Pope Leo's election about himself, and it seems the new pope is now returning the favor. Pope Leo is a big fan of The White Sox, so the team will be celebrating him with a Catholic Mass and special event at Rate Field. Pope Leo, himself, will be providing a "special video message to the young people of the world," per Block Club Chicago. The special event will be taking place in the afternoon on June 14. Coincidence? We think not. And neither do plenty of folks on the internet.