Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Been Subject To Some Brutal Nicknames
People who work in politics quickly learn not all of their constituents are going to like them. In fact, many will openly despise them. This can result in the creation of some truly brutal nicknames, since apparently not everyone left the playground when they grew up. Women in President Donald Trump's orbit are especially vulnerable to mean-spirited monikers. Such as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who's been saddled with savage nicknames like "Bull**** Barbie" and "Spinmeister," and "ICE Barbie" for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. And, of course, Trump has created his own wild nicknames for his opponents.
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn't immune to the name calling, and she's been given even more brutal titles than other MAGA women. One moniker is "Possum Queen," a cruel way to call Sanders a type of hillbilly or country bumpkin. In 2023, someone on X posted an unflattering photo of Sanders with a caption, "Y'all gonna eat the rest of that possum?" Another person shared the post and added, "Sarah Huckabilly Slanders is the [Possum Queen]" — which is two nicknames in one.
Another thing Sanders is called is "Sarah Suckabee," which stems from people believing she's a suck-up to Trump. "Sarah Suckabee Sanders is such a kiss a**!!" an X user posted. "Trump could promise the moon and these dumba**** clap and suck it up."
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was once roasted by a comedian in the White House
Plenty of celebrities can't stand Sarah Huckabee Sanders, including comedian Michelle Wolf, who roasted the then-press secretary at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2017. The clip was uploaded to YouTube by NBC News and showed that Wolf didn't hold back. (What did they expect when they hired a comedian?)
Wolf opened by calling Sanders "Aunt Lydia" from "The Handmaid's Tale" — if you've never seen the show, this is definitely not a compliment. The camera then cut to show Sanders' reaction and, oof, she was anything but the epitome of fun, frowning and looking pretty disappointed. "Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited. Because, I'm not really sure what we're gonna get," Wolf continued. "You know, a press briefing, a bunch of lies, or divided into softball teams."
In 2018, Wolf went on the "Fresh Air" podcast and defended her speech at the event. She noted how she doesn't hold back, no matter who is present, and won't shy away from topics that others might view as taboo. "I'm very happy with what I said, and I'm glad I stuck to my guns," she said. Needless to say, Sanders didn't look too happy about Wolf's remarks, but that's showbiz, baby.