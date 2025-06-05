Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Been Subject To Some Brutal Nicknames

People who work in politics quickly learn not all of their constituents are going to like them. In fact, many will openly despise them. This can result in the creation of some truly brutal nicknames, since apparently not everyone left the playground when they grew up. Women in President Donald Trump's orbit are especially vulnerable to mean-spirited monikers. Such as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who's been saddled with savage nicknames like "Bull**** Barbie" and "Spinmeister," and "ICE Barbie" for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. And, of course, Trump has created his own wild nicknames for his opponents.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn't immune to the name calling, and she's been given even more brutal titles than other MAGA women. One moniker is "Possum Queen," a cruel way to call Sanders a type of hillbilly or country bumpkin. In 2023, someone on X posted an unflattering photo of Sanders with a caption, "Y'all gonna eat the rest of that possum?" Another person shared the post and added, "Sarah Huckabilly Slanders is the [Possum Queen]" — which is two nicknames in one.

Another thing Sanders is called is "Sarah Suckabee," which stems from people believing she's a suck-up to Trump. "Sarah Suckabee Sanders is such a kiss a**!!" an X user posted. "Trump could promise the moon and these dumba**** clap and suck it up."