3 Brutal Nicknames Karoline Leavitt Has Been Saddled With
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt may be an adult, but she has made plenty of junior high mean girl comments while representing the American people. From poking fun at former President Joe Biden's rude nickname, "Sleepy Joe, to publicly feuding with CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins, Leavitt isn't afraid to be shady. Unfortunately for her, the public isn't afraid to hit her with some sass of their own. Some of the New Hampshire native and mother of one's behavior (and wardrobe) are going to come back to bite her.
Since taking on her new role in the Trump administration, Leavitt has racked up several different nicknames, both good and bad (but mostly bad). President Donald Trump has made up some of the wildest nicknames for his political opponents, so it seems only fair that the internet does the same for members of his inner circle. Stock up on the aloe vera Karoline, because you're about to get burned.
She's been compared to a popular toy
Being blonde and wearing pink hasn't helped Karoline Leavitt shake off the Barbie comparisons, but things really came to a head when Michael Cohen, who used to be a lawyer for President Donald Trump and now is a podcaster, called Leavitt "Bull**** Barbie." This happened during a Jim Acosta town hall event in April 2025 for "The Jim Acosta Show" podcast, which aired live. While Leavitt was not physically present, she probably heard about the new moniker.
After Leavitt's name was mentioned during the podcast, the crowd didn't try too hard to hide their annoyance about the press secretary. This prompted Cohen to ask, "Come on, you don't like Bull**** Barbie?" The audience enthusiastically hollered they did not. Leavitt constantly supports Trump and defends him about literally everything. She even continued the narration that the 2020 election was rigged, which is one of her many controversial moments.
For what it's worth, at least Leavitt doesn't have to bear the weight of a Barbie moniker alone. Fellow MAGA member Kristi Noem has been called "ICE Barbie," since she gets all glammed up to deport people.
She was given a nickname after her first White House briefing
Starting a new job can be tough, especially when people begin calling you a negative name after your first day. CNN clearly wasn't impressed with the Gen Z White House press secretary, designating her "Spinmeister." The media company's fact-checker, Daniel Dale, was the person to dub Leavitt this. "It's a classic spinmeister tactic saying I answered that when you haven't answered it and apparently can't answer it right away," he said in response to accusations that Leavitt was spinning news relating to federal grants and loans (via Irish Star).
This nickname stems from a similar approach as the "Bulls*** Barbie" moniker: People are fed up with Leavitt and don't believe the words she says and the claims she makes. For reference, "meister" is German for "master," which means Dale was considering Leavitt to be a master of spinning information to suit her (or the Trump administration's) agenda. Not a great thing to be accused of if your job is to spread the news to a roomful of reporters.
She was given a nickname by fans that didn't hit the mark
Not all nicknames are bad, depending how you look at it. In April 2025, Karoline Leavitt was blessed with yet another moniker after she had a tense debate with "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan. Strahan brought up the fact that President Donald Trump was expecting federal employees, including government doctors, to return to office full-time, something Strahan was afraid would cause people to quit their jobs over. Leavitt responded, "Well, most doctors who work in actual hospitals and medical institutions have to show up in the office" (via Fox News).
Apparently, this was a mic drop moment, according to fans online, who started calling her the "The Fake News Grim Reaper," or simply "The Grim Reaper." One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Karoline Leavitt just took another soul on live TV. She's like the fake news' grim reaper. While this nickname didn't seem to spread like wildfire online, it did gain some traction. People who were calling her that meant it as a compliment, but since Grim Reapers are associated with death, it doesn't seem like a nickname someone would want to embrace.