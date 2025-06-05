Karoline Leavitt's Trump-Like Lack Of Filter Has Resulted In Some Nasty Moments

Karoline Leavitt is, in many ways, quite similar to her boss, Donald Trump — especially when it comes to how she deals with the press. As White House Press Secretary, Leavitt has racked up plenty of unprofessional moments thus far, and many of them have occurred due to her Trump-like lack of filter. Leavitt clearly has her eyes trained on every journalist as she delivers her briefings, even calling out a reporter for "making a face" during one in March 2025, which is something we could easily imagine the president doing. The Trump staffer was fielding queries when she decided to give the next question to a journalist who seemed unhappy with what she was saying, which, to Leavitt's credit, takes some nerve.

"To the woman in the purple, because I saw you were making a face at my previous answer, so what's going on?" Leavitt asked with an icy smile (via the Daily Mail). "Oh, did I?" the reporter responded before clarifying that she actually had "a couple of questions." They centered on the Trump administration cracking down on pro-Palestinian protests, which were taking place at Columbia University at the time. The White House vowed to deport international students taking part in these demonstrations. As Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "We are reviewing the visa status of the trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia University's library. Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation."

The reporter asked why they were so keen to retaliate against students whose end goal aligned with the Trump administration's, thereby wondering, "Why has this not been acknowledged or highlighted?" Leavitt reasoned in response, "Because these colleges and these protests have again put out Hamas propaganda."