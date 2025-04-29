Karoline Leavitt's Most Unprofessional Moments As Press Secretary So Far

Karoline Leavitt has really been going through it since she started working for President Donald Trump. From enduring criticism from Hollywood stars who can't stand Leavitt to the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history getting a brand-new nickname from Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, she's had a rough time of it, and reporters haven't exactly made life any easier. In fact, Leavitt and CNN's Kaitlin Collins have been making headlines for their petty interactions, so it should probably come as no surprise that the press secretary called reporters "a–holes" during a podcast interview. Was it unprofessional? Yes. Should we have seen it coming? Certainly.

Leavitt shared on the "Ruthless Podcast" that, whenever journalists send emails with questions regarding the Trump administration's operations and cite experts, she does a quick Google search of their names. "It's my favorite thing," Leavitt quipped, claiming that these so-called experts usually turn out to be people who donate to Democratic campaigns. "We copy and paste their Wikipedia [entries] and we're like, 'These experts, a—hole? This is not a real story.'" As someone who works in media, Leavitt should know better than to take someone's Wikipedia entry at face value, but her unwavering belief in the authenticity of the open-source platform shouldn't exactly come as a surprise either.

After the episode aired, netizens weighed in on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's a complete unprofessional moron," one disgruntled user wrote. Another pointed out, "Wow, imagine the outrage if this were the reverse." Others argued that Leavitt's behavior was proof that the Trump administration was actively suppressing free speech. This was hardly the only time Leavitt behaved in an unprofessional manner, however.