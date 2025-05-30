Here's Why The Cast Of Netflix's Sirens Looks So Familiar

Netflix's limited series "Sirens" reimagines some key figures from Greek mythology as a grand drama playing out among the lives of the super rich. It's about a woman named Michaela (Julianne Moore) who runs a massive estate, ordering around her assistant Simone (Milly Alcock) and her various servants as they prepare for a gala. It's also about Simone's sister Devon (Meghann Fahy), a burnout problem child who's just desperate for her sis to help with their ailing dad (Bill Camp). As Devon learns more about what exactly is happening at Michaela's mansion, she starts to wonder whether her sister needs to be rescued.

Creator Molly Smith Metzler told Variety that the show's title refers to the creatures who lounge in the ocean and sing songs that lure sailors to their deaths. "We're often hearing about the sirens from the sailor's point of view, and this series is about what it means to be cast in the role of a siren," she said. "I don't think any of these women would voluntarily call themselves sirens, but they're all cast in this role."

The show is a soapy delight, featuring bravura performances from a number of talented actors. Some of them are big names — Oscar winners and leads of massive blockbusters — while others are bubbling-under comedians, reliable character actors, and rising stars in the streaming space. It's easy to watch "Sirens" and wonder where you've seen the cast before. If you're stuck scratching your head, don't fear; we've got your breakdown right here.