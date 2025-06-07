Meghan Markle's Divorce From Her First Husband Was Messier Than It Seemed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex in a wedding that outshone even King Charles III's coronation, according to a royal expert, Meghan Markle was married to film producer Trevor Engelson. The happy couple exchanged vows in 2011, though they split just two years later, with their divorce officially finalized in 2014 — and the whole thing was apparently a lot more complicated than it seemed at first glance. In fact, the truth about Meghan Markle's first husband is that he was blindsided by the divorce. "The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt," Meghan's ex-best friend Ninaki Priddy, who was notably the maid of honor at her first wedding, dished to the Daily Mail in 2017.

What's especially shocking is that Engelson and the future royal had been together for about seven years by the time they tied the knot, meaning things must have deteriorated pretty rapidly between them. According to an expert, however, this is actually way more common than you might expect. Kimberly Miller, founder and chief divorce educator at PartWise, exclusively told The List that while many people assume that a long dating period will lead to a long-lasting marriage, the reality is more complex. "Dating and marriage are fundamentally different dynamics," Miller said, noting that the former "often takes place in a context of flexibility, discovery, and fewer shared responsibilities." The latter, meanwhile, "introduces a new layer of complexities — shared finances, long-term planning, family dynamics, and the pressure of permanence."