CNN Trump Ally Scott Jennings' Pettiest On-Air Moments

Scott Jennings certainly keeps things interesting on CNN's "Newsnight" segment. The network is typically considered to be more left-leaning, and Jennings serves as a bit of a counterpoint to this, regularly disagreeing with his fellow panelists and offering a different perspective. At times, it can be refreshing. Other times, Jennings takes things a little too far, often leading to petty interactions that have sometimes gotten personal. Other times, his expressions are worth a thousand words.

One of Jennings' infamous facial expressions made an appearance on air while former President Joe Biden's deputy cabinet secretary Daniel Koh passionately spoke about the job creation that took place during Biden's tenure. The topic came up during a heated discussion about President Donald Trump's tariff war. Koh asserted that the number of jobs created under Biden paled in comparison to that of Trump's first term. "President Biden created 15 million jobs [...] more than many presidents in modern history, " Koh said (via Mediaite). Jennings pulled a face and shook his head as Koh spoke, eventually raising his mug in a display of dismay, making it clear, without saying a word, that he disagreed with Koh's claims.

Jennings might disagree, but 14.6 million jobs were created within three years of Biden taking office. The pandemic meant unemployment was at an all-time high as Trump left the White House. Some of the rebounding that took place after the pandemic occurred during Biden's tenure, of course. Even when taking these external factors into account, however, Biden's administration still fared better. As labor economist and a senior fellow at the National Foundation for American Policy Mark Regets told Forbes, "If you look at Trump's full presidency, the numbers look very bad for him—a loss of 2.1 million jobs versus a gain of 13.4 million under Biden."