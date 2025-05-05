Trump's Problematic Pope Pic Had One Surprising Fan & We Never Saw It Coming
Donald Trump hasn't been shy about the clear offense he has taken to his seating location at Pope Francis' funeral. The president has awakened the ire of the masses after wearing an inappropriate outfit to the pope's funeral, then joking about his dreams of becoming the next pope. But his most recent snub might be the worst of all. On May 2, 2025, the official White House X (formerly Twitter) page posted an AI-generated photo of Trump as the pope. The post received over 100 million views and a range of reactions, including ones scorning the president for mocking the Catholic Church.
"Really poor taste from the White House," one user wrote. While referring to his now-infamous meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, another said: "You got mad a man didn't wear a suit to speak to you, but you're ok mocking the head of an entire religion less than two weeks after he died?" Now, Trump is on the defense. While responding to a question about the image Monday, May 5, 2025, Trump said (via X): "You mean they can't take a joke? You mean the fake news. The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it."
Trump said that one person in his circle was a fan of the photo. "My wife thought it was cute," he revealed with a chuckle. "She said, 'Isn't that nice?'" It is hard to believe Melania Trump is fond of ridiculous AI images of her husband, considering she hasn't been shy about calling some of his behavior — including his dance moves and mocking a transgender weightlifter during his UAB commencement speech — "unpresidential."
Trump takes back his dreams of becoming pope for this one reason
In discussing his wife's supposed enthusiasm for "Pope Trump," President Donald Trump made a sudden revelation on camera. When considering himself in the pontiff's position, Trump said, "Actually, I would not be able to be married. To the best of my knowledge, popes aren't big on getting married." According to The Holy See, all priests commit to celibacy in the Catholic Church. Trump wouldn't do well with that rule, considering his recent PDA with Melania Trump.
Users on X seem to think that even his remarks about Melania are a lie. "Your wife is a Catholic and she thought it was cute? Melania?" one person questioned. "$10 says Melania did not," another wrote. Someone else joked: "'My wife' – which one?" Needless to say, people aren't buying what he's saying. We want to know how she really feels about Trump's mockery of the highest position in the church, especially since Melania supposedly has no love for her husband's impressions.