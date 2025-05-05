Trump's Problematic Pope Pic Had One Surprising Fan & We Never Saw It Coming

Donald Trump hasn't been shy about the clear offense he has taken to his seating location at Pope Francis' funeral. The president has awakened the ire of the masses after wearing an inappropriate outfit to the pope's funeral, then joking about his dreams of becoming the next pope. But his most recent snub might be the worst of all. On May 2, 2025, the official White House X (formerly Twitter) page posted an AI-generated photo of Trump as the pope. The post received over 100 million views and a range of reactions, including ones scorning the president for mocking the Catholic Church.

"Really poor taste from the White House," one user wrote. While referring to his now-infamous meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, another said: "You got mad a man didn't wear a suit to speak to you, but you're ok mocking the head of an entire religion less than two weeks after he died?" Now, Trump is on the defense. While responding to a question about the image Monday, May 5, 2025, Trump said (via X): "You mean they can't take a joke? You mean the fake news. The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it."

Trump said that one person in his circle was a fan of the photo. "My wife thought it was cute," he revealed with a chuckle. "She said, 'Isn't that nice?'" It is hard to believe Melania Trump is fond of ridiculous AI images of her husband, considering she hasn't been shy about calling some of his behavior — including his dance moves and mocking a transgender weightlifter during his UAB commencement speech — "unpresidential."