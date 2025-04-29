When television first launched, the idea of round-the-clock news simply wasn't on anyone's radar. You got the news at a set time each night, and that was that. CNN, however, changed things. The cable channel launched in the 1980s; by the end of the decade, when they brought minute-by-minute coverage of "Baby Jessica" trapped in a well to millions of households, everything had changed. "The news" became something that was always happening, and you could turn on your television and get up-to-the-minute reports about whatever was happening.

Several competitors have cropped up in CNN's wake, including MSNBC and Fox News. While Fox News is understood to be right-wing and MSNBC doesn't hide that it presents news with a liberal slant, CNN is supposedly more objective ... depending on who you ask. President Donald Trump calls the network "Fake News CNN," "The Clinton News Network," and more, while left-leaning commentators have pointed out that CNN's attempt to appear nonpartisan has objectively meant leaning further to the right in recent years.

Regardless of your opinion of the network, CNN can seem to make headlines as often as they write them. 2021, for example, was a scandal-ridden year at CNN. From their controversial on-air personalities to their behind-the-scenes meddling in politics to accusations of blackmail, read on for some of the biggest scandals that completely rocked CNN.