Risqué Leg-Baring Outfits Melania Trump Would Never Wear Today
As Peter Parker's Uncle Ben once warned, with great power comes great responsibility, but Melania Trump has shown that, sometimes, it comes with great style as well. Much like her predecessors, the former model leveled up her outfits, with Melania giving us some of her absolute best fashion moments ever, after being thrust into a more prominent role and subjected to intense public scrutiny following her husband, Donald Trump's, presidential election. However, this new status also meant rules and limitations on her fashion choices, resulting in a drastic yet stunning style transformation for Melania.
While she favors coat dresses, suits, and midi skirts nowadays, there's plenty of photo evidence proving she wasn't shy about showing some skin pre-White House. Before Melania started dressing exclusively for the role of first lady, she could rock a demure gown for one red carpet event and go for a skimpy look the next. For instance, when she attended a Michael Kors fashion show in February 2010, the former model donned an elegant black midi dress that wouldn't look out of place in her first lady wardrobe. Three months later, when she joined her husband at a movie premiere in New York City, she showed off her incredible gams in a green minidress that would likely raise more than a few eyebrows if she were photographed sporting it while Donald is in the Oval Office.
Melania Trump rocked a bodysuit for a 2012 magazine shoot
Melania Trump had legs for days in a July 2012 photoshoot for Avenue magazine, looking every inch the model that she was at the time in a black-and-white-striped, long-sleeved bodysuit. In a behind-the-scenes photo she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in 2013, the future first lady was giving major Jennifer Lopez vibes as she lounged on a chair sporting sky-high pink peep-toe heels, large hoop earrings, and a bouncy blowout. It's unlikely we'll ever see her rock a bodysuit publicly again, but we're pretty sure Melania would slay it just as hard if she donned one today.
Behind the scene @AVENUEinsider photo shoot wearing #Melania jewelry @QVC #fbf #flashbackfriday pic.twitter.com/JPvnes1T
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 11, 2013
Melania Trump showed some serious leg in a sexy firefighter costume for Halloween
Melania Trump hasn't worn a Halloween costume since becoming first lady (that we know of, anyway), but she happily participated in the annual tradition before her husband took office. In 2012, the former model gamely took part in the spooky season trend of wearing sexy versions of pretty much anything and everything by dressing up as a firefighter. Her costume featured a short red-and-yellow minidress that put her mile-long legs on full display, along with nude pumps and a tiny red hat. Regina George would surely approve.
Melania Trump's thigh-high slit was majorly risqué
While Melania Trump still wears dresses with slits nowadays, it's unlikely we'll ever see her rocking a gown featuring one that goes all the way to her upper thigh like the dress she donned for a New Year's Eve party at her then-boyfriend Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2002. Though the "Melania" author risked a wardrobe malfunction, she looked phenomenal in the floor-length, halter-neck pink silk number, which was paired with large emerald and diamond earrings and a matching bracelet.
Melania Trump's hot pink party look was a far cry from her sophisticated first lady style
The gorgeous and ultra sexy dress that Melania Trump wore to a 2005 bash thrown by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation was about as different from her typical first lady style as you can get. The silky slip dress's bodice showed off her impressive physique, while the hemline was short enough to reveal plenty of the former model's gorgeous gams. Melania topped off the look with a pair of strappy silver stilettos and a matching clutch bag.
Melania Trump wasn't shy about showing off her legs in an LBD
Like several of her predecessors, Melania Trump has worn outfits considered inappropriate by strict first lady standards, but it's usually due to the timing, price tag, or supposed message of her clothing rather than the length of her hemline. However, this little black dress, which the bestselling author chose for a birthday party she attended alongside Donald Trump in New York City in 2004, would have tongues wagging over how much leg she's showing if Melania wore it today.