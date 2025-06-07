Risqué Leg-Baring Outfits Melania Trump Would Never Wear Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As Peter Parker's Uncle Ben once warned, with great power comes great responsibility, but Melania Trump has shown that, sometimes, it comes with great style as well. Much like her predecessors, the former model leveled up her outfits, with Melania giving us some of her absolute best fashion moments ever, after being thrust into a more prominent role and subjected to intense public scrutiny following her husband, Donald Trump's, presidential election. However, this new status also meant rules and limitations on her fashion choices, resulting in a drastic yet stunning style transformation for Melania.

While she favors coat dresses, suits, and midi skirts nowadays, there's plenty of photo evidence proving she wasn't shy about showing some skin pre-White House. Before Melania started dressing exclusively for the role of first lady, she could rock a demure gown for one red carpet event and go for a skimpy look the next. For instance, when she attended a Michael Kors fashion show in February 2010, the former model donned an elegant black midi dress that wouldn't look out of place in her first lady wardrobe. Three months later, when she joined her husband at a movie premiere in New York City, she showed off her incredible gams in a green minidress that would likely raise more than a few eyebrows if she were photographed sporting it while Donald is in the Oval Office.