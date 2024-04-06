Melania Trump's Stunning Style Transformation

Born into poverty in Slovenia, Melania Trump's early years were totally different to her life today. But the erstwhile Ms Knauss was determined to escape the penury of her homeland. After being told by a street photographer that she had what it took to become a model, she moved to New York in 1996 in pursuit of the runway — and the American dream. "Of course, I always loved fashion—and I was always the tallest one and the skinniest one, so that helped," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2016.

Two years later, she met Donald Trump at a Fashion Week party. Don was instantly smitten with the Slovenian beauty and pursued her despite having a date with him at the time. Though she rejected his advances at first, Melania eventually gave the real estate magnate a call and they went on their first date, partying at the popular '90s nightclub Moomba.

During the early days of the pair's courtship, Melania looked vastly different to the image that has come to embody her. The then 28-year-old sported dark chestnut locks and quintessentially '90s pencil brows. But it's her style that is particularly startling: far less polished and refined than her FLOTUS wardrobe, the model paired her slinky, satin babydoll dress with a simple lace clutch and sandals.