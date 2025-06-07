Tiffany Trump Photos That Prove She Has Facetune On Speed Dial

Most people on social media have probably edited at least some of their photos. But just like most things, moderation is key when it comes to tweaks. Unfortunately, this seems to be a difficult lesson to comprehend for the Trump family and their closest allies. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle is among the chief offenders, having repeatedly taken Photoshopping her pictures too far. Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump has also been found guilty of heavy-handed altering. In August 2024, she seemingly borrowed Guilfoyle's Photoshop skills to give herself perfect porcelain skin in a photo of her and Eric that she shared on Instagram.

However, Tiffany Trump may be giving them a run for their money. The youngest daughter of President Donald Trump has undergone a stunning transformation through the years, but could puberty, makeup, and changes in hairstyle really be the reason why her face shape seems to change every time she uploads a new photo on Instagram? Just like Guilfoyle and Lara, Tiffany's social media snaps have shown obvious signs of major tweaking, often producing uncanny valley results. In March 2025, the first daughter shared a photo with her husband Michael Boulos in which she hardly even looked like herself. The tuned-up selfie didn't help the plastic surgery rumors plaguing Tiffany.

This photo was far from the first clearly edited snap she's shared with the internet — Tiffany Trump's photos prove Facetune is one of her most oft-used apps.