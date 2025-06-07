Tiffany Trump Photos That Prove She Has Facetune On Speed Dial
Most people on social media have probably edited at least some of their photos. But just like most things, moderation is key when it comes to tweaks. Unfortunately, this seems to be a difficult lesson to comprehend for the Trump family and their closest allies. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle is among the chief offenders, having repeatedly taken Photoshopping her pictures too far. Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump has also been found guilty of heavy-handed altering. In August 2024, she seemingly borrowed Guilfoyle's Photoshop skills to give herself perfect porcelain skin in a photo of her and Eric that she shared on Instagram.
However, Tiffany Trump may be giving them a run for their money. The youngest daughter of President Donald Trump has undergone a stunning transformation through the years, but could puberty, makeup, and changes in hairstyle really be the reason why her face shape seems to change every time she uploads a new photo on Instagram? Just like Guilfoyle and Lara, Tiffany's social media snaps have shown obvious signs of major tweaking, often producing uncanny valley results. In March 2025, the first daughter shared a photo with her husband Michael Boulos in which she hardly even looked like herself. The tuned-up selfie didn't help the plastic surgery rumors plaguing Tiffany.
This photo was far from the first clearly edited snap she's shared with the internet — Tiffany Trump's photos prove Facetune is one of her most oft-used apps.
Tiffany's Tim Burton tribute
Tiffany Trump proved she'll do anything for the 'gram when she faced freezing temperatures and wind to pose in a sleeveless minidress on a rooftop in March 2015, the skyscrapers and lights of New York City providing a gorgeous backdrop for her photo. "Pretending it's not 30 degrees," she joked in the caption of her black-and-white snap. However, after what appeared to be extensive Facetuning, the result was less cool and more Corpse Bride, with Tiffany looking like she was haunting the building rather than living in it.
Life in plastic, it's fantastic
Tiffany Trump posted a sweet tribute to her younger brother Barron Trump on Instagram when he turned 14 in March 2020. She posted two family photos, including one featuring all five children of Donald Trump, and wrote, in part: " ... You mean so much to me, Barron, I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you!" However, Tiffany might have gone a little overboard on the Facetune, as her and her siblings' faces in the second image were so unnaturally smooth that they almost resembled dolls or wax figures.
She was giving imposter
Tiffany Trump gave uncanny valley vibes in what was supposed to be a sweet mother-daughter photo with Marla Maples. In her 2019 post, Tiffany wrote a heartfelt message for her mom, saying: "Happy Birthday @itsmarlamaples. Words [can't] describe how much I love you! May all of your wishes come true!" It was accompanied by a black-and-white picture of Tiffany and Maples, who wore matching attire. However, the photo appeared to have been heavily edited, with both women looking unnaturally polished and smooth. But while Marla still looked Marla, the same can't be said for her daughter.
Call her Tiffany long legs
Like the rest of her family, Tiffany Trump was blessed with height. While the 5-foot-8 Georgetown graduate might not be as tall as her sister Ivanka Trump, she has several inches on the average height of American women, which is 5 feet and 4 inches. However, in a 2017 photo, Tiffany's already long legs looked much, much longer than usual. We could blame her heels or the angle the snap was taken, but some Photoshopping to give herself a growth spurt might have also contributed. Unfortunately, she overdid it, as her calves ended up looking disproportionately long.
That time she made her own evil twin
Tiffany Trump marked her 25th birthday in October 2018 by posting three photos, but the snaps left us scratching our heads. She kicked off the carousel with a shot of her walking down the stairs with one unnaturally long leg stretched out in front of her. The second photo, a black-and-white snap of Tiffany laughing at something off-camera, appeared to be untouched, but the third picture was so heavily edited that she looked like a completely different person. Not only did Tiffany's face look smaller, but her skin was also overly smooth.
New face, who dis?
Two months after that vacation selfie with Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump shared yet another snap that brought up the Facetune vs. pregnancy vs. makeup vs. plastic surgery debate. In the image, which showed Tiffany being gently embraced by her husband, her face was airbrushed to the gods, while her lips looked bigger compared to how they looked a few years ago. It's unclear whether her pregnancy, expert makeup techniques, surgery, or photo editing gave her what appeared to be a new face, but she likely had some help from Facetune to get that flawless finish.
Proportions, proportions, proportions
As someone who has dabbled in modeling and even interned at American Vogue, Tiffany Trump likely knows a thing or two about posing for the camera in a way that highlights her most flattering angle. But the photographer who captured a snap she posted in November 2017 may not have gotten her best side, as she appeared to have tweaked her face and made her chin a bit more pointy. While it may seem like a minor alteration, it ended up becoming obvious, as it made her head disproportionately small compared to the rest of her body.