Tiffany Trump's New Tuned-Up Selfie Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors

Undeterred by Donald Trump accidentally ruining Tiffany Trump's pregnancy news, the youngest daughter took it all in stride and has continued to show her support. After arriving for Donald's inauguration while six months pregnant, Tiffany and husband Michael Boulos splurged on a lovely ski trip to the mountains. However, upon revealing her overly airbrushed face and fuller lips, many are concerned that Tiffany just might be dabbling in cosmetic surgery while pregnant. While the FDA does not advise getting fillers during pregnancy, there is little associated risk with harming the bun in the oven.

Of course, pregnancy certainly does wild things to the human body, including making lips appear fuller (as well as ankles and feet and many more body parts). It's mostly due to these bodily fluctuations that it's not recommended to get Botox or fillers during pregnancy. Besides this, there could also be a higher risk of an allergic or unexpected reaction.

But just because Tiffany is boasting what looks like plastic surgery doesn't mean she went under the knife or big needle. According to the Parson Skin Center, there are plenty of alternatives to use outside of filler during pregnancy, such as combining microneedling with a rejuvenating facial. So, it really could be that the pregnancy is behind the stunning transformation of Tiffany (with a little help from an aesthetician).

