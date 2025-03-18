Tiffany Trump's New Tuned-Up Selfie Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors
While life certainly hasn't been easy for Tiffany Trump, as the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump, Tiffany has often found herself in steep competition for his attention. In fact, Tiffany's relationship with father Donald has often been hard-won, which could explain why she's felt pressure to conform to beauty standards preferred by other Trump family members. Melania Trump has an elegant sense of style, Ivanka Trump often sends messages with her fashion choices, and even those who have married into the family like Lara Trump have undergone massive transformations to better fit the mold. Which might be why Tiffany is constantly batting away plastic surgery rumors.
While on a charming winter vacation with her husband Michael Boulos, Tiffany shared a series of photos to Instagram to document it. Peppered in throughout the snaps of food and mountains were a few selfies of Tiffany and Boulos, to the delight of many commenters. Among the showering adoration of one person writing, "You look beautiful," and another espousing, "you look radiant," were others who noticed something a bit off with Tiffany. Her face in her photos looks overly smoothed (perhaps there's some photo editing there) and her lips looked like they had help from more than just prenatal vitamins. This left other commenters to say, "you have a different face," or even make the bold suggestion to "Cut down on the lip filler! Your lips are getting too big!" Tiffany's overly glossy look is certainly not helping the plastic surgery rumors.
Tiffany Trump's airbrushed vacation is spurring rumors
Undeterred by Donald Trump accidentally ruining Tiffany Trump's pregnancy news, the youngest daughter took it all in stride and has continued to show her support. After arriving for Donald's inauguration while six months pregnant, Tiffany and husband Michael Boulos splurged on a lovely ski trip to the mountains. However, upon revealing her overly airbrushed face and fuller lips, many are concerned that Tiffany just might be dabbling in cosmetic surgery while pregnant. While the FDA does not advise getting fillers during pregnancy, there is little associated risk with harming the bun in the oven.
Of course, pregnancy certainly does wild things to the human body, including making lips appear fuller (as well as ankles and feet and many more body parts). It's mostly due to these bodily fluctuations that it's not recommended to get Botox or fillers during pregnancy. Besides this, there could also be a higher risk of an allergic or unexpected reaction.
But just because Tiffany is boasting what looks like plastic surgery doesn't mean she went under the knife or big needle. According to the Parson Skin Center, there are plenty of alternatives to use outside of filler during pregnancy, such as combining microneedling with a rejuvenating facial. So, it really could be that the pregnancy is behind the stunning transformation of Tiffany (with a little help from an aesthetician).