Fox News' Janice Dean Was Such A Stunner Before Botched Plastic Surgery

Fox News weather anchor Janice Dean brings the sunshine to viewers on "Fox & Friends" every morning. Her signature smile and blonde blowouts are trademarks of the conservative newsroom, but she's nearly unrecognizable in childhood photos. In 2019, Dean posted a throwback on Facebook that had commenters second-guessing if they were looking at the TV personality or Brooke Shields. "#ThrowbackThursday probably 25 years ago ... ‬it made me think: 'what would you tell your 25 year old self?' My first answer would be: 'always be yourself,'" she wrote. Dean's advice to herself comes after the terrible aftereffects of a cosmetic procedure that seriously changed her look.

In a 2017 opinion piece she wrote for Fox News, she admitted that she occasionally smooths her facial wrinkles with Botox. However, her biggest insecurity led her to the latest plastic surgery gimmick. "I've had a bad relationship with my neck since I was little. There are weird lines around it like a tree trunk — they've been there since I was a baby," she wrote, noting that loose neck skin eventually became a problem.

But after undergoing "factora" laser treatment with what was supposed to be a quick, five-day recovery turnaround, she discovered why it's critical to understand the risks of a procedure before signing up — because some can even be fatal. "My bottom lip had looked like it had vanished. My smile was lopsided," Dean wrote in the op-ed. "I was near tears. This is not what I signed up for. Darn it."