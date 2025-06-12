Fox News' Janice Dean Was Such A Stunner Before Botched Plastic Surgery
Fox News weather anchor Janice Dean brings the sunshine to viewers on "Fox & Friends" every morning. Her signature smile and blonde blowouts are trademarks of the conservative newsroom, but she's nearly unrecognizable in childhood photos. In 2019, Dean posted a throwback on Facebook that had commenters second-guessing if they were looking at the TV personality or Brooke Shields. "#ThrowbackThursday probably 25 years ago ... it made me think: 'what would you tell your 25 year old self?' My first answer would be: 'always be yourself,'" she wrote. Dean's advice to herself comes after the terrible aftereffects of a cosmetic procedure that seriously changed her look.
In a 2017 opinion piece she wrote for Fox News, she admitted that she occasionally smooths her facial wrinkles with Botox. However, her biggest insecurity led her to the latest plastic surgery gimmick. "I've had a bad relationship with my neck since I was little. There are weird lines around it like a tree trunk — they've been there since I was a baby," she wrote, noting that loose neck skin eventually became a problem.
But after undergoing "factora" laser treatment with what was supposed to be a quick, five-day recovery turnaround, she discovered why it's critical to understand the risks of a procedure before signing up — because some can even be fatal. "My bottom lip had looked like it had vanished. My smile was lopsided," Dean wrote in the op-ed. "I was near tears. This is not what I signed up for. Darn it."
Janice Dean was tentative in her return to live TV
Janice Dean opened up to Ainsley Earhardt — another Fox News star who has changed up their appearance — on "Fox & Friends" after a two-month work hiatus post-procedure. "What had happened was, I guess, the laser heated up part of my facial nerve, and I had temporary paralysis right here," she said, pointing to the left side of her jaw. "So, part of my mouth, my lip, was almost gone. I had problems talking, I had problems chewing." Dean even noted that her internet research said the side effects were similar to those of Bell's Palsy.
Dean is at least glad that she could be a cautionary tale for anyone looking at the contemporary cosmetic treatments on the market. "I've heard so many people say they've shared my story to their friends and family," she told TheWrap. "I think this topic is something we can all relate to, and we've all thought about doing something to improve our appearance." The moral of the story is: even Brooke Shields' doppelganger has insecurities, but don't be fooled by the latest lasers.