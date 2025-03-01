Fox News Stars Who Have Drastically Transformed Their Appearance

Before Fox News, Ainsley Earhardt began her professional career as a local news anchor in her home state of South Carolina, but in 2005, it was her on-camera tapes that got the attention of Fox News. As for what Fox saw, Business Insider reported that her former mentor Deborah Knapp said, "It's a rare quality to connect with people like she does. And the way she appears is exactly who she is. Ainsley is just full of goodness. I think people pick up on that, and people are attracted to that." That connection can be seen in an old photo uploaded to Facebook by "Fox and Friends," where Earhardt's signature bright smile and blonde hair are on display, while her face is filled out and natural looking.

Today Earhardt looks a little more battle-tested. After appearing on Fox News for almost two decades, the Earhardt of today is older and far more done up. Similarly, her wardrobe has undergone a radical upgrade, even if some of her outfits completely missed the mark. As for what others think of her appearance, in a piece written by Elle, an attendee at Earhardt's book signing told her mother that "[Earhardt] looks like Barbie," a telling comparison to a doll who has both radically changed and remained the same over the years. Later, in response, Earhardt told the interviewer, "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair. What female wouldn't? But I want that little girl to see it is hard work, it is being kind, it is knowing who you are. It's taken me a long time to get here." Perhaps it has, but we couldn't help but notice that Earhardt looks quite a bit different than that little girl who started putting in the work.

