Sarah Jessica Parker's Red Carpet Look That Landed Her On The Worst-Dressed List
Sarah Jessica Parker has been known to have the same style obsession as her "Sex and the City" counterpart Carrie Bradshaw. So, it's even more peculiar how someone as vogue-conscious as Parker ended up thinking wearing this dress was a good idea. On Instagram, the actor was photographed celebrating the Season 3 premiere of "And Just Like That..." with her husband, Matthew Broderick. Except her outfit seemed more appropriate for the premiere of a horror show, while also revealing that Parker's fashion sense might require a bit of an update. Her dress had a gothic tone to it that was a distracting mismatch with the glitz and glamor of the star-studded red carpet event.
Wearing a dark blue dress with a corset bodice and a wide skirt, Parker's sinister wedding-gown-esque look was even more egregious when compared to the outfits her "Sex and the City" co-stars sported. Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon both wore bright, angelic-like dresses to commemorate the occasion. Meanwhile, Parker seemed more dressed to mourn than to celebrate. Maybe the dress could've been saved if it were a brighter color or a more playful silhouette. But out of all Parker's looks, this is another one that will always stand out. Only for the wrong reasons.
Sarah Jessica Parker channeled the supernatural with her gown
When some fans caught a glimpse of Sarah Jessica Parker's red carpet look, it actually made them stop thinking about the very show she was promoting. Instead, her dress was an unintentional reminder of her witchy "Hocus Pocus" look, which we're pretty sure she wasn't going for. It also drew comparison to characters from "Sleepy Hollow," which would've been a compliment only if she were auditioning for an unknown reboot. On Reddit, one Parker fan lamented over the fact that the dress might've been beautiful if she had worn it in another realm. "The color and concept are beautiful — like it's what I imagine myself wearing if I was a good witch in a fairytale. But it looks costumey and out of place on the red carpet in May," they said.
Another poster was blunt and straight to the point when critiquing Parker's wardrobe. "Wow I hate everything about this," the user wrote. With the Vivienne Westwood gown being so divisive, we wonder if Parker will regret wearing it as much as she regretted her wedding dress. That's assuming she didn't regret the get-up as soon as she put it on.