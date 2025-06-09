Sarah Jessica Parker's Red Carpet Look That Landed Her On The Worst-Dressed List

Sarah Jessica Parker has been known to have the same style obsession as her "Sex and the City" counterpart Carrie Bradshaw. So, it's even more peculiar how someone as vogue-conscious as Parker ended up thinking wearing this dress was a good idea. On Instagram, the actor was photographed celebrating the Season 3 premiere of "And Just Like That..." with her husband, Matthew Broderick. Except her outfit seemed more appropriate for the premiere of a horror show, while also revealing that Parker's fashion sense might require a bit of an update. Her dress had a gothic tone to it that was a distracting mismatch with the glitz and glamor of the star-studded red carpet event.

Wearing a dark blue dress with a corset bodice and a wide skirt, Parker's sinister wedding-gown-esque look was even more egregious when compared to the outfits her "Sex and the City" co-stars sported. Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon both wore bright, angelic-like dresses to commemorate the occasion. Meanwhile, Parker seemed more dressed to mourn than to celebrate. Maybe the dress could've been saved if it were a brighter color or a more playful silhouette. But out of all Parker's looks, this is another one that will always stand out. Only for the wrong reasons.