Don Jr. Is Seriously Aging Himself With This One Feature
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Donald Trump Jr. may want the world to think he's only in his late 30s — when he's really closer to 50 — by dating young socialite Bettina Anderson, but his facade crumbles thanks to one small cosmetic feature. The father of five kids with ex-wife Vanessa Trump exposes his true age on the regular with his graying beard.
If his whole beard was gray, that would likely work in his favor. It'd give him more of a salt-and-pepper vibe that's done wonders for other celebrities, such as George Clooney, Steve Carell, and Oscar Isaac. But for now, there's just one awkward gray patch in the middle of his beard, and it's not working for him. It stole the spotlight back in April when Don Jr. took a selfie in front of his dad's mugshot that's framed outside the Oval Office and posted it on Instagram.
Many people view turning gray as a negative thing, a bad reminder that their youth is behind them and they're moving onto a later chapter in their life book. However, it doesn't have to be that way. Don Jr. would totally nail the all-gray look, but just keeping a small part of his hair gray isn't working for him. It's giving youthful delusion.
Don Jr. has had quite the transformation
To be perfectly honest, Donald Trump Jr. actually looks better now, at 47 years old, than he did 20 years ago in 2005. He was clean-shaven back then and hadn't become a father yet. His hair was longer (and needed to go) and he was rounder in the face. Don Jr. used to drink quite a bit, receiving a brutal nickname during his wild college days, and he was even arrested in 2001 for public drunkenness, spending 11 hours in jail (via The New York Times).
In his 2019 book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us," Don Jr. reflected on his relationship with alcohol. "To be honest, I didn't know how to drink in moderation," he wrote (via Business Insider). Clearly, Don Jr. has worked hard on his own self-improvement, so it's unfortunate to see him not embrace the gray look when it could easily work for him. One thing is for certain: either darken the gray patch, or gray the whole beard.