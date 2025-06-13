Don Jr. Is Seriously Aging Himself With This One Feature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donald Trump Jr. may want the world to think he's only in his late 30s — when he's really closer to 50 — by dating young socialite Bettina Anderson, but his facade crumbles thanks to one small cosmetic feature. The father of five kids with ex-wife Vanessa Trump exposes his true age on the regular with his graying beard.

If his whole beard was gray, that would likely work in his favor. It'd give him more of a salt-and-pepper vibe that's done wonders for other celebrities, such as George Clooney, Steve Carell, and Oscar Isaac. But for now, there's just one awkward gray patch in the middle of his beard, and it's not working for him. It stole the spotlight back in April when Don Jr. took a selfie in front of his dad's mugshot that's framed outside the Oval Office and posted it on Instagram.

Many people view turning gray as a negative thing, a bad reminder that their youth is behind them and they're moving onto a later chapter in their life book. However, it doesn't have to be that way. Don Jr. would totally nail the all-gray look, but just keeping a small part of his hair gray isn't working for him. It's giving youthful delusion.