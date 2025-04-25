The Brutal Nickname Don Jr. Reportedly Had In His Wild College Days

President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is lucky enough to have lived a highly privileged life thanks to his dad's business endeavors and political career. He was also afforded the luxury of having a college experience that was far less awkward than his brother, Barron Trump's, Secret Service-riddled education thus far. That's not to say there wasn't at least one strange detail about Don Jr.'s campus reputation he'd likely prefer to keep buried in the past.

College is a time for many people to discover themselves and have a good time while they're at it. However, it looks like Don Jr. might have gone a little too far, pounding drinks and living the party life during his time at the University of Pennsylvania. And it, unfortunately, seems the Trump heir had some trouble containing his bodily fluids during his hard partying. His gross habit earned him a tragic nickname more unsavory than his sense of humor. "Diaper Don would wake up in some stranger's dorm room or off-campus apartment or bedroom in his frat house, covered in piss, walk back to his own room, and get blitzed that evening or the next anew," Vanity Fair senior reporter Emily Jane Fox wrote in her book "Born Trump" (via People). Now that he's decades removed from college life, he has since become a dad and has reportedly gotten sober. One would hope Don Jr. also left the "Diaper Don" mantle far behind him. Knowing he had no trouble finding a mistress, though, it wouldn't be surprising if he never completely ditched his party lifestyle, either.