Don Jr & Bettina Anderson's Relationship Timeline, Explained

Months before Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle called off their engagement, Donald Trump's eldest son appeared to have moved on with a new flame. Despite trying to keep his budding romance under wraps, he and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson (who lives a seriously lavish life) were spotted getting cozy all around town. While it is not known how they first met, Anderson is actually close friends with Don Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, whom he divorced back in 2018. Therefore, it may very well be that his ex introduced him to his future girlfriend, but as strange as that may seem, it's their messy relationship timeline that's really raised eyebrows.

The Daily Mail first caught Don Jr. and Anderson canoodling in August 2024, but according to sources, he and Guilfoyle hadn't actually called off their wedding yet. "Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September," an insider told Us Weekly. That would place their split after Don Jr.'s initial dates with Anderson. Even so, the source maintained that there was no drama between him and Guilfoyle. "The breakup was amicable and so is their relationship today," they assured. We may never know if that was really the case, but we are certain that Don Jr.'s latest fling has had an unconventional timeline.