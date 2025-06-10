Brittany Mahomes' Questionable Side Hustle Is Fueling Those Patrick Divorce Rumors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If Brittany Mahomes is anything, she's an influencer. With over 2 million followers on Instagram, the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes has made her own lavish living off of brand deals and marketing herself on social media. She has worked with a variety of companies, including The Farmer's Dog and Alani. Brittany has stopped at nothing for the hustle — she was even part of an FDA scandal for a misleading post after partnering with Auvi-Q from Kaléo, the pharmaceutical company. One of the products she's been most outspoken about partnering with is Nutrafol, a supplement brand that promotes hair growth.

In an Instagram Story in May 2025, Brittany posted about the product, promoting a month of free supplements using her link. Although the amount of ad revenue she has accrued from selling Nutrafol is unknown, it's possibly a lucrative side-hustle for the Kansas City Current owner. Considering the potential signs that Brittany and Patrick's relationship is on the rocks, is Brittany prioritizing her own career in the event that she and Patrick head for splitsville? Additionally, some of her ads have upset fans of her husband, since she was criticized for making Super Bowl Sunday 2025 all about her when she posted an ad with Ulta Beauty on game day.

While there's always the chance that she's setting up an independent life, her Nutrafol sponsorship is more likely due to her admiration for the brand. Struggling with her own hair issues, Brittany has opened up about using the supplement to promote hair growth.