Brittany Mahomes' Questionable Side Hustle Is Fueling Those Patrick Divorce Rumors
If Brittany Mahomes is anything, she's an influencer. With over 2 million followers on Instagram, the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes has made her own lavish living off of brand deals and marketing herself on social media. She has worked with a variety of companies, including The Farmer's Dog and Alani. Brittany has stopped at nothing for the hustle — she was even part of an FDA scandal for a misleading post after partnering with Auvi-Q from Kaléo, the pharmaceutical company. One of the products she's been most outspoken about partnering with is Nutrafol, a supplement brand that promotes hair growth.
In an Instagram Story in May 2025, Brittany posted about the product, promoting a month of free supplements using her link. Although the amount of ad revenue she has accrued from selling Nutrafol is unknown, it's possibly a lucrative side-hustle for the Kansas City Current owner. Considering the potential signs that Brittany and Patrick's relationship is on the rocks, is Brittany prioritizing her own career in the event that she and Patrick head for splitsville? Additionally, some of her ads have upset fans of her husband, since she was criticized for making Super Bowl Sunday 2025 all about her when she posted an ad with Ulta Beauty on game day.
While there's always the chance that she's setting up an independent life, her Nutrafol sponsorship is more likely due to her admiration for the brand. Struggling with her own hair issues, Brittany has opened up about using the supplement to promote hair growth.
Brittany Mahomes' brand deal comes from personal experience with hair loss
The former soccer pro has been outspoken about her struggle with hair loss since giving birth to her son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. "With every kid the hair gets shorter," Brittany Mahomes joked on her Instagram Story in July 2024, per Glamour. At the time, she wasn't taking any supplements due to her pregnancy with her youngest, Golden Raye Mahomes, but admitted that she was previously taking Nutrafol Postpartum Hair Growth Supplements. Her postpartum advertisement in May 2025 is likely a sign that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is back on the hair growth supplements.
Hair loss is seemingly not the only health issue that Brittany has been dealing with since becoming a mom of three. While pregnant with her third, Brittany opened up about dealing with breakouts. "Good morning just me and my skin that's losing its mind," Brittany wrote in another Instagram Story in July 2024, per E! News. "This pregnancy has been the hardest on me, sickness, exhaustion and now skin!"
In May 2024, a few months before announcing that pregnancy, Brittany shared the products she used to try and alleviate her perioral dermatitis (a rash around the mouth). Despite her influencer status — which could mean Brittany has access to the highest of high-end skincare — the WAG's skincare routine is only around $130, according to a candid Instagram Story. "I've learned that simple is best," she said (via Page Six).