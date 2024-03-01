Brittany Mahomes Lives A Lavish Life

NFL WAG? Fitness influencer? Best friend to Taylor Swift? No matter how you came to know Brittany Mahomes, there's no denying she is having a moment. After the Kansas City Chiefs' big win at the 2024 Super Bowl, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only grown in popularity.

From coordinating handshakes with arguably the hottest pop star of the decade, to lighting up the pages of Sports Illustrated, this woman who was once most known for who she had said "I do" to is now starting to make a name for herself independent from her spouse. However, it wasn't always glitz and glam for the football star. Starting out in the small town of Whitehouse, Texas, Brittany came from humble beginnings. She met her future spouse when they both attended Whitehouse High School and, presumably, bonded with him over their shared love of sports.

While the teenage Patrick was a NFL superstar in the making, Brittany had her own athletic career in the works, playing on her high school's soccer team. The blonde bombshell went on to play soccer at the collegiate level and later enjoyed a club career, traveling to Iceland to play with UMF Afturelding. Back home, she became a Certified Personal Trainer and struck out on a new path to become a fitness influencer. This, combined with her beau's hotshot career in the NFL, has made Brittany Mahomes one wealthy woman. Let's take a look through the stunning transformation of Brittany Mahomes and the trappings of her lavish lifestyle.