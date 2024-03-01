Brittany Mahomes Lives A Lavish Life
NFL WAG? Fitness influencer? Best friend to Taylor Swift? No matter how you came to know Brittany Mahomes, there's no denying she is having a moment. After the Kansas City Chiefs' big win at the 2024 Super Bowl, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only grown in popularity.
From coordinating handshakes with arguably the hottest pop star of the decade, to lighting up the pages of Sports Illustrated, this woman who was once most known for who she had said "I do" to is now starting to make a name for herself independent from her spouse. However, it wasn't always glitz and glam for the football star. Starting out in the small town of Whitehouse, Texas, Brittany came from humble beginnings. She met her future spouse when they both attended Whitehouse High School and, presumably, bonded with him over their shared love of sports.
While the teenage Patrick was a NFL superstar in the making, Brittany had her own athletic career in the works, playing on her high school's soccer team. The blonde bombshell went on to play soccer at the collegiate level and later enjoyed a club career, traveling to Iceland to play with UMF Afturelding. Back home, she became a Certified Personal Trainer and struck out on a new path to become a fitness influencer. This, combined with her beau's hotshot career in the NFL, has made Brittany Mahomes one wealthy woman. Let's take a look through the stunning transformation of Brittany Mahomes and the trappings of her lavish lifestyle.
The Mahomes family lives large in Missouri
With three Super Bowls under his belt and more brand deals than he knows what to do with, is it any surprise that Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are homeowners several times over? It's no exaggeration to say that the blonde beauty and her husband have made some major real estate moves.
In December 2017, the Mahomes family closed on their first home in Kansas City, Missouri. The condo, which they reportedly scooped up for $350,000, is the building's penthouse unit and has its very own roof deck. In 2019, Brittany and Patrick kept the real estate ball rolling and shelled out a cool $1.8 million on a mansion only 20 minutes away from Arrowhead Stadium. The house, which sits on over an acre of land, then underwent a reported $400,000 renovation. In 2023, they sold the home for nearly $3 million. That same year, the Mahomeses put the condo on the market for $550,000.
In 2020, the NFL family bought a vacant lot in Cass County, Missouri, for $400,000. The following year, they began building a new home on the property — and yes, it is enormous. As Patrick shared in Netflix's "Quarterback," they purchased the land after he signed his 10-year extension with the Chiefs. "I was like, 'I'm gonna be here, I might as well build the exact house I want,'" he said. The house was done in early 2023, and the family moved in later that year.
They also spent $3.3 million on their Texas estate
With so much of Brittany Mahomes' life tied up in her husband's NFL career based in Kansas City, you might be surprised to hear that the mom of two and her husband also owns a palatial mansion in the town of Westlake, Texas. However, if you're a super fan, this certainly won't come as a surprise, as Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes are both Texas natives.
Brittany alluded to their humble beginnings in an Instagram photo posted in March of 2020. Alongside a snap of the two high school sweethearts, Brittany wrote, "8 years ago, you played safety & I was a cheerleader in a small town called Whitehouse, TX." She went on to cheekily allude to Patrick's superstar status by writing, "Oh how times have changed! Love you."
While the pair's mansion sits a little ways away from their hometown of Whitehouse, the Westlake pad is sure to provide them with all the southern comforts you can only get in the Lone Star state. Dropping a whopping $3.3 million on this abode, Brittany and her beau have prioritized it as their main headquarters, living there full-time on the off-season. It's also been reported that the duo got a huge discount on the purchase, with it originally being listed for $4.26 million. This could be because Brittany and Patrick purchased the home from a fellow NFL player — Andrew Gissinger III, who used to play professionally for the San Diego Chargers.
Brittany Mahomes' jewelry collection is impressive
The life of a professional football player is undeniably a lavish one, but there's nothing quite like the glamor of being a WAG, also known as a wife or girlfriend of a professional athlete. While the men in the jerseys may sign lucrative contracts and have legions of fans cheering their name every game day, it's the women in their lives who get to rock the high fashion looks and high-carat count jewelry.
Brittany Mahomes is no different, and her relationship to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes means that her jewelry box is indeed overflowing with some pretty enviable pieces. When her NFL husband popped the question back in 2020, he did so with a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring that experts have estimated as being worth close to $500,000. While the exact carat count has remained under wraps, Kathryn Money, SVP of merchandising and retail expansion at Brilliant Earth, told Page Six that the whopper could potentially be up to 10 carats.
Additionally, the 2024 Super Bowl saw all eyes on Brittany. She certainly gave the paparazzi something to gawk at when she rocked up to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas wearing an array of personalized diamond necklaces. The mom of two wore her son and daughter's names, Bronze and Sterling, on a silver chain alongside a custom "15" pendant in sparkling diamond — a sweet representation of her husband's jersey number. This pendant alone is believed to cost approximately $1,150.
Her shoe closet would make Barbie jealous
If you thought her jewelry collection was impressive, wait until you see her shoe closet. The opulent life of long-time girlfriend and now wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on full display when she took to her Instagram Story to post a low-key mirror selfie. Although Brittany Mahomes was dressed down in the snap, rocking a comfy sweatshirt and jogger set paired with a chic black vest, the staggering assortment of designer footwear behind her was what many might call a "humble brag."
Although her shoe collection may not have been the intended subject of Brittany's selfie, it was this backdrop that made headlines for how it appeared to be something straight out of a Barbie Dreamhouse. In fact, from her sky high pumps to crisp white trainers, this conjoined shoe closet looks like it's a perfect fit for both Barbie and Ken.
Brittany kept her caption modest, though, sharing her selfie in an Instagram Story and tagging Vitality, an athleisure clothing brand that likely sponsored the post. The fashionista wrote (via People), "I legit wear these sweat suits everyday...so glad I can mix them up now with a vest," finishing her quip off a series of laughing emojis. The mom of two might rely on such cozy apparel to chase after her small children during the day, but that array of shoes behind her reminded followers and football fans alike that she sure does clean up nicely when it's time to hit the town.
Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to a private jet
Beach day anyone? One aspect of Brittany Mahomes' life that is particularly charmed is her freedom to travel. As the wife of an NFL quarterback, it's no surprise that Brittany and her family have free rein of the skies. With a private jet at their disposal, they can take off to anywhere in the world they want to go. In fact, Patrick Mahomes has an endorsement deal with Airshare, a private jet company frequented by the rich and famous.
As part of his endorsement, Patrick, Brittany, and their family are allowed to climb aboard a swank private jet called the Challenger 350. Whether or not Brittany made use of this jet when she trekked off to Mexico just days after the 2024 Super Bowl is unknown, but what is known is that it looked like the mom of two was having the time of her life with her girlfriends by her side at a close friend's bachelorette party.
The star took to Instagram to share photos of her in a sizzling black swimsuit, reportedly worth $380. In another snap, she cheers'd her friend and bride-to-be, Mallory Moss, as the two clinked cups that read "Tulum Beach Club." And if that didn't make you envious enough, Brittany's jet-setter ways were confirmed when, just days before she had set off for Mexico, she was seen exploring Disneyland with her husband and children in tow. Jet lag be darned.
She may have access to Taylor Swift's closet
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2023-2024 season was the gift that kept on giving. Not only did the season bring the Chiefs kingdom another Super Bowl trophy and Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift, but it also produced a girl power duo that the world never saw coming.
Throughout the season, the "Anti-Hero" singer was regularly spotted laughing, drinking, and sharing handshakes with Brittany Mahomes in executive suites and New York streets alike. With Mahomes serving as the current queen of Chiefs kingdom, it's no surprise that Swift cozied up to her. Whether they were hanging out in a game suite or hitting the town with Swift's Squad, these WAGs looked like they were having a good time together throughout the season. Needless to say, the Swift and Mahomes BFF moments were a big deal.
Brittany's new A-list connection was on full display during a 2024 trip to Mexico. Fans were quick to spot that Brittany was wearing what appeared to be the same sparkly bodycon dress that Swift wore for her Time Magazine Person of the Year cover. Whether she borrowed the minidress from the pop star or shelled out $1,600 for her own version, it wouldn't be the first time Mahomes and Swift's style overlapped. In 2023, Swift showed up to a game in a red teddy coat that looked a lot like a coat Mahomes wore the year prior. (A source told Page Six that Swift did not borrow the coat from Mahomes.)
She has an assortment of customized game day outfits
If you haven't been able to tell from the game day outfits that have already come across your social media feed, football season is not exactly the prime place to show off your summer 'fits. Beginning in September and wrapping up in January, the regular NFL season takes place smack dab in the middle of winter, leaving the fashionistas of the league to get creative with their cold weather looks.
Patrick Mahomes' other half might just be leading the pack when it comes to showing out and staying warm. In fact, not only are most of Brittany Mahomes' game day looks an unexpected slay, but almost all of them include some sort of personalized component. Whether it's Patrick's jersey number printed on her coat or their last name emblazoned on the side of her trousers, this WAG is not about to let you go by without knowing which team member she's rooting for.
To create some of her looks, Brittany has consulted fellow Kansas City WAG, Laura Brodigan, who operates a company called BroDenim. At the 2024 AFC Championship, for example, Brittany was spotted looking ultra chic in a Ronny Kobo trench coat. To show a little team spirit, Brittany had BroDenim add Patrick's number to the lapel and their last name down one of the leather panels. The coat alone retails for $898; we wonder if Brodigan gave her a WAG discount on the patches.
She can officially add swimsuit model to her resume
While Patrick Mahomes' success in the NFL certainly played a key role in Brittany Mahomes' celebrity status and growing net worth, it must be frustrating for a woman as accomplished as Brittany to mainly be known as nothing more than a wife and a mother. At the end of the day, it's crucial to remember that Brittany is her own person with her own story, passions, and ambitions in life.
Perhaps that's why the Texas native has recently dipped her toe in the wild waters of modeling. And she's already off to an impressive start: Brittany will be in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. "I'm truly just so humbled and still in disbelief," she told the outlet. "As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I'd be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I'm just so grateful for this opportunity."
Clad in a series of lavish swimwear, including suits designed by Mugler and Natalia Fedner, Brittany proved in the spicy Sports Illustrated feature that she just might have a full-blown modeling career on her hands. Whether she chooses to keep modeling or not, it's clear that she's going to be, as she told the outlet, "unapologetically always myself in any setting." She added, "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."
Brittany Mahomes' homes are a sports fan's dream
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' real estate portfolio is certainly impressive on paper, but social media takes it to another level. Not only do the power couple and their children dash around the U.S. to their various abodes, but they're also not shy about posting photos and behind-the-scenes insights into the different amenities their homes offer.
Anyone would be impressed to learn the price tags of the Mahomes's family homes, but it's the sports fans who might be weeping tears of both joy and envy when they hear about the multiple facilities Brittany, Patrick, and their children have 24/7 access to. From a private golf course, a basketball court, and even a football field that bears the name "Mahomes" in the end zone, Brittany and Patrick's Texas and Missouri homes are the perfect training grounds for a professional athlete.
Did someone cry nepo baby? You wouldn't be too far off, as Brittany's social media presence shows just how much the two Mahomes youngsters are getting a head start on their athletic careers. One video Brittany posted on Instagram Stories in January 2024 showed her 1-year-old son, Bronze, toddling around the basketball court inside their Kansas City mansion, trying his best to shoot some hoops (via Page Six). In another series of photos and videos, Brittany showed how she, her husband, and children spend time together in their backyard golf course. In another Instagram Story, baby Sterling looks on as dad Patrick goes for a powerful swing (via Page Six).
Brittany Mahomes' kids know a thing or two about luxury
There's no two ways about it: Brittany Mahomes' kids, Sterling and Bronze Mahomes, were born into a well-off family. And by all accounts, it looks Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are happy to spend serious dough when it comes to celebrating their little ones. From Bronze's epic football-themed 1st birthday to Sterling's tea party bash featuring a miniature merry-go-round, the mom and dad sure know how to throw a kid party.
What's more, it seems that daughter Sterling is already being decked out in the latest high fashion by her glamorous mom. In an Instagram Story that went up not long before the family hit the main stage at the 2024 Super Bowl, Brittany graced the world with a sweet snap of 2-year-old Sterling rocking a ballerina pink Prada purse that has been estimated to be worth $1,950 (via Page Six).
On another occasion, Brittany took to Instagram to show her followers "Sterling's purse," as she referred to the $4,800 princess pink Chanel bag (via Page Six). The little girl looked adorable with her luxurious gift slung around her tiny wrist, with Brittany cooing to the camera, "Did you get a new purse? Let me see what it looks like!" It seems that this wealthy WAG isn't wasting any time passing on her lavish ways to the next generation.