Meghan Markle Reignites Kate Middleton Jealousy Rumors With Her Trooping The Color 2025 Plans
After six months away from the public eye, Catherine, Princess of Wales made her surprise return to for Trooping the Colour 2024. Now, at Trooping the Colour 2025 gets closer, we all expect to see Kate returning to the balcony with her fellow royals. Yet, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has other plans, and once again, she may be accidentally confirming that she's jealous of the attention being on Kate.
Surely no one expected Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to attend this year's Trooping the Colour; the pair hasn't attended the royal event since 2022. Yet, it's what Meghan is doing instead that may be raising a few eyebrows. While Trooping the Colour is taking place on June 14, Meghan will instead be attending the Night of Wonder gala at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. Meghan will be honored as a part of the event. President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County Lori Bettison-Varga told People: "We are proud to honor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity — especially for underserved communities — aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our STEM and STEAM Pathways programs." Meghan's choice to attend an event that puts focus on her is sure to, again, get folks talking about her apparent desire to steal the spotlight from Kate.
Folks online are rolling their eyes at Meghan's plans for Trooping the Colour day
Netizens are notoriously hard on Meghan Markle, so it's really no surprise that news of her being honored at a special event has folks on X tearing her down. "Oh good lawd— that woman will demand a mic!" one X-user noted. "What a coincidence! That day is Trooping the Colour. The tribute wasn't given because she deserved it, but rather because she bought the prize to try to outshine the BRF, but even so, she won't succeed," another pointed out. "If Meghan thinks she can ever come close to upstaging the real Royal Family she is deluded," wrote someone else.
There has long been a rumored feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton. And, many royal fans believe that this feud is repeatedly made clear when Meghan tries to steal the spotlight from her estranged sister-in-law with social media posts and events. The notion that Meghan orchestrated that she would receive this particular honor on this particular day is, of course, nothing but a rumor. If nothing else, though, it solidifies just how separate Meghan and Prince Harry's lives are from that of the working royals.