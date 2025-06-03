Meghan Markle Reignites Kate Middleton Jealousy Rumors With Her Trooping The Color 2025 Plans

After six months away from the public eye, Catherine, Princess of Wales made her surprise return to for Trooping the Colour 2024. Now, at Trooping the Colour 2025 gets closer, we all expect to see Kate returning to the balcony with her fellow royals. Yet, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has other plans, and once again, she may be accidentally confirming that she's jealous of the attention being on Kate.

Surely no one expected Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to attend this year's Trooping the Colour; the pair hasn't attended the royal event since 2022. Yet, it's what Meghan is doing instead that may be raising a few eyebrows. While Trooping the Colour is taking place on June 14, Meghan will instead be attending the Night of Wonder gala at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. Meghan will be honored as a part of the event. President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County Lori Bettison-Varga told People: "We are proud to honor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity — especially for underserved communities — aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our STEM and STEAM Pathways programs." Meghan's choice to attend an event that puts focus on her is sure to, again, get folks talking about her apparent desire to steal the spotlight from Kate.