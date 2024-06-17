Meghan Markle Accidentally Confirms She's Jealous Of Attention On Kate Middleton's Royal Return
Catherine, Princess of Wales has been the talk of the town as of late, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex may not be too happy about it. After nearly six months out of the public eye, Kate Middleton made her long-awaited return on June 15, 2024 during the Trooping the Colour celebration. On March 22, Kate had revealed that she's undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, and since then, her illness and absence has attracted a lot of attention from the public. Now, an update from Meghan's lifestyle brand may indicate that she is ready for the spotlight to be on her.
On the evening of June 14, the night before the Trooping the Colour parade (which Meghan and Harry, Duke of Sussex did not attend) fans got an important update from Meghan's brand, American Riviera Orchard. The Sussexes' friend, polo player and model Nacho Figueras, took to his Instagram story to reveal the company's new raspberry jam. He also shared a photo of a dog sitting next to a glass jar of dog treats, which had similar packaging to American Riviera Orchard's strawberry jam that was first unveiled back in March. It seems that the dog biscuits may be the brand's attempt to expand its offerings. If Meghan's timing for this announcement is not a coincidence, then it's easy to assume that she'd like to steal some attention from her estranged sister-in-law.
Kate Middleton's illness isn't easing the family feud
The timing of the initial American Riviera Orchard launch was also noteworthy as that announcement arrived in March 2024 when rumors about Kate Middleton's health crisis were dominating headlines. That same month, King Charles III had the Sussexes' individual bios removed from the official royal family website. Now that a new product is being teased when all eyes are, once again, on Kate, Meghan Markle is seemingly tired of the public's love for her sister-in-law getting all the press, and she wants to draw attention to her own endeavors.
While Kate Middleton and Meghan may technically be family, they certainly don't seem to act like it; they have had a long, documented feud. And, since the Sussexes' exit from the royal family, Prince Harry and William, Prince of Wales have also been estranged. It's easy to imagine the complicated feelings that the Sussexes have about the difficulties their estranged family members are going through. In May, "The King" author Christopher Andersen told Fox News that "Harry would love to reconnect with Kate," adding "They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis..." Yet, according to Andersen, "It doesn't appear William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife." It's clear that Kate's illness isn't putting an end to this family rift anytime soon.