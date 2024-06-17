Meghan Markle Accidentally Confirms She's Jealous Of Attention On Kate Middleton's Royal Return

Catherine, Princess of Wales has been the talk of the town as of late, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex may not be too happy about it. After nearly six months out of the public eye, Kate Middleton made her long-awaited return on June 15, 2024 during the Trooping the Colour celebration. On March 22, Kate had revealed that she's undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, and since then, her illness and absence has attracted a lot of attention from the public. Now, an update from Meghan's lifestyle brand may indicate that she is ready for the spotlight to be on her.

On the evening of June 14, the night before the Trooping the Colour parade (which Meghan and Harry, Duke of Sussex did not attend) fans got an important update from Meghan's brand, American Riviera Orchard. The Sussexes' friend, polo player and model Nacho Figueras, took to his Instagram story to reveal the company's new raspberry jam. He also shared a photo of a dog sitting next to a glass jar of dog treats, which had similar packaging to American Riviera Orchard's strawberry jam that was first unveiled back in March. It seems that the dog biscuits may be the brand's attempt to expand its offerings. If Meghan's timing for this announcement is not a coincidence, then it's easy to assume that she'd like to steal some attention from her estranged sister-in-law.

