Kate Middleton's Surprise Trooping The Colour News Has Everyone Feeling Extremely Cautious

Catherine, Princess of Wales has made a shocking announcement ahead of Saturday's Trooping the Colour parade, per Huffpost. Kate Middleton has been missing from the public eye since December 2023, and in March, she announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis. On Friday, June 14, she gave her first public update since her initial announcement video. In the written statement, Kate thanked fans for their support. "I am making good progress," she wrote. However, her announcement that she would be attending her first royal event in months this weekend has royal fans wondering if her long absence will finally come to an end.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer," Kate wrote. She added that she is aware that "I am not out of the woods yet," adding, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal."

After the months of mystery surrounding Kate's illness, wariness among the public about her surprise announcement is likely to follow.

