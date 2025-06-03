Don Jr. Accidentally Reveals The Trump Family Finances Aren't As Rosy As They Seem

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may be deemed the "Spinmeister," but Donald Trump Jr. is giving her a run for her money. While appearing on CNBC, Don Jr. was asked about President Donald Trump's meme coin, aka $TRUMP coin, a type of cryptocurrency that NBC News reports has legitimate investors wary.

The first son then held a storytime and told the panel how before the Trump family got into politics, they could contact any bank in NYC and get the loan they needed. But after Trump became POTUS the first time, Don Jr. claimed all those banks wouldn't do business with the Trumps. "We were debanked," he said. So, they turned to cryptocurrency, something their family dove headfirst into. A clip of Don Jr.'s remarks was uploaded to X.

It's interesting that the father of five kids claimed his family suddenly couldn't get loans anymore because of their political beliefs — and not because Donald's various companies have filed bankruptcy six times (via The Washington Post). From a financial sense, it seems more likely that a banker wouldn't want to work with someone who hasn't made the best business decisions, not because they are conservative or liberal.