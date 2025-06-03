Don Jr. Accidentally Reveals The Trump Family Finances Aren't As Rosy As They Seem
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may be deemed the "Spinmeister," but Donald Trump Jr. is giving her a run for her money. While appearing on CNBC, Don Jr. was asked about President Donald Trump's meme coin, aka $TRUMP coin, a type of cryptocurrency that NBC News reports has legitimate investors wary.
The first son then held a storytime and told the panel how before the Trump family got into politics, they could contact any bank in NYC and get the loan they needed. But after Trump became POTUS the first time, Don Jr. claimed all those banks wouldn't do business with the Trumps. "We were debanked," he said. So, they turned to cryptocurrency, something their family dove headfirst into. A clip of Don Jr.'s remarks was uploaded to X.
It's interesting that the father of five kids claimed his family suddenly couldn't get loans anymore because of their political beliefs — and not because Donald's various companies have filed bankruptcy six times (via The Washington Post). From a financial sense, it seems more likely that a banker wouldn't want to work with someone who hasn't made the best business decisions, not because they are conservative or liberal.
Users on X called BS on Don Jr.'s claims
Donald Trump Jr. explained during that CNBC interview, "So, [my family] got into crypto, not because it was like, 'Hey, this is the next cool thing,' we got into it out of necessity." However, people on X weren't buying what Don Jr. was selling, feeling like he was trying to distract the audience from the actual situation at hand. One person posted, " ... anybody who knows anything about bankers (who definitely skew conservative) knows that if you've got good credit and you've got a good business, they want to be in on the action."
Another X user pointed out, "Committing bank fraud will do that," referring to the decision last year when Donald Trump and his companies were found to have committed financial crimes and ordered to pay millions in penalties. Donald getting hit with a massive fine and business ban in the fraud verdict is bound to make bankers jump ship from anything connected to the Trump name. Someone else on X felt that people are banned by banks because of their role in criminal activities. All this goes to show that the Trump family isn't worth as much as people think they are.