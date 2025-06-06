Josh Duhamel's Defense Of His Age Gap Marriage Isn't The Slam-Dunk He Thinks It Is

Following his high-profile divorce from former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie, actor Josh Duhamel married Audra Mari — a model who is around 21 years his junior. Interestingly enough, the "Shotgun Wedding" star has openly acknowledged that the significant age gap between them initially gave him pause about pursuing a romance with Mari. However, Duhamel ultimately stands by their marriage, and the actor even laid out his reasoning for why the difference in age doesn't really matter that much. To be clear, while it can certainly be difficult, it is absolutely possible to have a successful age-gap relationship. That being said, Duhamel's defense of his isn't really the slam dunk he seems to think it is.

The "Transformers" alum discussed his second marriage at length during a May 2025 appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "I was like, 'Holy s**t, this girl is beautiful — no, I can't, she's too young, I can't do it,'" Duhamel recalled, adding, "But then she's more mature than I am, and that's really how we started dating and it's been a beautiful thing." Now, if things really are happy and healthy between Duhamel and Mari, then more power to them.

But the actor's comment about his wife being "more mature" than he is does have us raising an eyebrow. After all, it was clearly meant to suggest that Duhamel and Mari are more compatible than some may think, given the difference in their ages. But assuming the "Safe Haven" star's assessment is genuine, a 52-year-old divorced father of two openly admitting to being less mature than a 31-year-old is certainly a choice.