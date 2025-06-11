The Reason Why Rachael Ray Is Childless By Choice

There's no denying that Rachael Ray underwent a stunning transformation as far as the culinary world is concerned, going from selling candy at Macy's to being one of the biggest stars on the Food Network. Not only that, but she and John Cusimano have been happily married since 2005, despite how much Ray and her longtime husband's screaming matches reportedly have the couple's friends worried about her health. All that being said, don't expect to see their family grow any time soon, which, as it turns out, is very much a conscious decision on the professional chef's part.

Ray is just as married to her work as she is to her husband. And, during a 2007 interview with People, the Food Network star confessed that she simply wouldn't be able to give a child the attention they'd need, especially considering she already struggles to make time for Cusimano (not that he minds too much). "I work too much to be an appropriate parent," Ray acknowledged. "I feel like a bad mom to my dog some days because I'm just not here enough. I just feel like I would do a bad job if I took the time to literally give birth to a kid right now and try and juggle everything I'm doing."

We consulted a relationship expert, who agrees that Ray's reasons for not having children are perfectly logical. According to marriage counselor Stephanie Wijkstrom, who spoke exclusively to The List, "There is research that states that couples and individuals have a decline in happiness and well-being after having children. It is a valid decision."