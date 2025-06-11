The Reason Why Rachael Ray Is Childless By Choice
There's no denying that Rachael Ray underwent a stunning transformation as far as the culinary world is concerned, going from selling candy at Macy's to being one of the biggest stars on the Food Network. Not only that, but she and John Cusimano have been happily married since 2005, despite how much Ray and her longtime husband's screaming matches reportedly have the couple's friends worried about her health. All that being said, don't expect to see their family grow any time soon, which, as it turns out, is very much a conscious decision on the professional chef's part.
Ray is just as married to her work as she is to her husband. And, during a 2007 interview with People, the Food Network star confessed that she simply wouldn't be able to give a child the attention they'd need, especially considering she already struggles to make time for Cusimano (not that he minds too much). "I work too much to be an appropriate parent," Ray acknowledged. "I feel like a bad mom to my dog some days because I'm just not here enough. I just feel like I would do a bad job if I took the time to literally give birth to a kid right now and try and juggle everything I'm doing."
We consulted a relationship expert, who agrees that Ray's reasons for not having children are perfectly logical. According to marriage counselor Stephanie Wijkstrom, who spoke exclusively to The List, "There is research that states that couples and individuals have a decline in happiness and well-being after having children. It is a valid decision."
Why you shouldn't judge people who are childless by choice
During our exclusive chat with Stephanie Wijkstrom, she also detailed why it's important not to ostracize those, like Rachael Ray and John Cusimano, who are childless by choice. Essentially, it all comes down to the idea that if the way someone chooses to live their life isn't hurting anybody else, you shouldn't give them grief for it. Unless they're going out of their way to criticize people who do have kids, which they're most likely not, there's no reason to start an argument over it. Live and let live, as the old adage goes.
"It's unlikely that your unmarried friend who has three cats is judging you for birthing your third child," Wijkstrom pointed out, elaborating, "Make the same effort to practice non-judgment toward your childless friends. [...] There is no one way to live a happy life. While many people find meaning and joy in creating a family, others are most fulfilled by their careers, hobbies, and solitude."
As the marriage counselor proclaimed, "It is most important to create a life that is aligned with your values and personality, not to fit into the primary cultural paradigm." Likewise, Wijkstrom also noted that if you have kids and friends of yours don't, there are still plenty of ways that those lifestyles can peacefully co-exist: "In fact, people who are very different from you can make even better friends, aunties, and godparents to your kiddos, if that's the life you have chosen to create for yourself!"