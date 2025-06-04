The Scary Mar-A-Lago Incident That Has Us Worried For Kai Trump
As one of Donald Trump's grandchildren, Kai Trump has lived much of her life in the spotlight. During her grandfather's presidential terms, Kai's also become accustomed to dealing with increased Secret Service protection. While this heightened security can likely feel intrusive at times, a recent incident demonstrated the importance of these safety measures. On June 3, 2025, Anthony Reyes was apprehended by Secret Service agents at Mar-a-Lago. As part of his purported reason for this unauthorized visit, Reyes reportedly mentioned that he was interested in a relationship with the first granddaughter, saying he wanted to "marry Kai" (via NBC News).
While this alleged claim is frightening, Reyes fortunately didn't get anywhere close to Kai. "No Secret Service protectees were present at the time of this incident," someone from the law enforcement agency said in a statement, per NBC News. Mar-a-Lago also has heavy security, and Reyes only got through the early defenses before he was stopped by agents. Unfortunately, trespassing seems to be a common concern at Mar-a-Lago, although many of the previous offenders were allegedly trying to connect with Donald, rather than his family members.
Sadly, Kai's grimly aware of potential threats to her safety. When she and Donald Trump Jr. bonded over golf, Kai commiserated about getting readjusted to Secret Service protection. "So I kind of just got to deal with it," Kai remarked on her YouTube channel. "And obviously, having Secret Service, I think, is a good thing because you never know what happens." Her dad echoed her concerns, noting, "There's a lot of wackos in the world, so." While Kai reiterated her dad's statement, she also appeared to want say something else. However, Don Jr. interrupted, shifting the subject to the positive aspects of her fame.
Kai has been getting a lot of attention lately
Kai Trump's undergone a stunning transformation since Donald Trump's first presidential term. She's been building her skills as a golfer, and she intends to continue the sport when she starts college at the University of Miami. Kai was also in the wider spotlight when she was a featured speaker at the 2024 Republican National Convention. In addition, Kai's been chronicling her daily life on her YouTube channel, with videos about getting ready for Donald's second inauguration, and a White House Easter tour.
When Kai turned 18 in May 2025, Fox News wished her a happy birthday on Instagram. While many commenters simply echoed these wishes, it also opened the door to some inappropriate remarks. "Kai you are so hot let's get married," remarked one, coming eerily close to the alleged motivations of Anthony Reyes when he was arrested at Mar-a-Lago.
Kai's also had to deal with excessive attention in person, like when she competed in a golf tournament in March 2025. As the Secret Service tried to wrangle Kai's fans, she likely found it difficult to concentrate. Kai's mistakes accumulated, and she ended up being last out of the 24 players. However, in other situations, Kai appears to be almost chillingly nonchalant about Secret Service personnel. As she gave her White House tour and walked on a balcony, Kai remarked on YouTube, "There's one photo of me up here and there's literally a [Secret Service] sniper, like, right behind me in the photo."