The Scary Mar-A-Lago Incident That Has Us Worried For Kai Trump

As one of Donald Trump's grandchildren, Kai Trump has lived much of her life in the spotlight. During her grandfather's presidential terms, Kai's also become accustomed to dealing with increased Secret Service protection. While this heightened security can likely feel intrusive at times, a recent incident demonstrated the importance of these safety measures. On June 3, 2025, Anthony Reyes was apprehended by Secret Service agents at Mar-a-Lago. As part of his purported reason for this unauthorized visit, Reyes reportedly mentioned that he was interested in a relationship with the first granddaughter, saying he wanted to "marry Kai" (via NBC News).

While this alleged claim is frightening, Reyes fortunately didn't get anywhere close to Kai. "No Secret Service protectees were present at the time of this incident," someone from the law enforcement agency said in a statement, per NBC News. Mar-a-Lago also has heavy security, and Reyes only got through the early defenses before he was stopped by agents. Unfortunately, trespassing seems to be a common concern at Mar-a-Lago, although many of the previous offenders were allegedly trying to connect with Donald, rather than his family members.

Sadly, Kai's grimly aware of potential threats to her safety. When she and Donald Trump Jr. bonded over golf, Kai commiserated about getting readjusted to Secret Service protection. "So I kind of just got to deal with it," Kai remarked on her YouTube channel. "And obviously, having Secret Service, I think, is a good thing because you never know what happens." Her dad echoed her concerns, noting, "There's a lot of wackos in the world, so." While Kai reiterated her dad's statement, she also appeared to want say something else. However, Don Jr. interrupted, shifting the subject to the positive aspects of her fame.