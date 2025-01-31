Kai Trump Offers A Glimpse Into Her Daily Life & It's More Sad Than You Think
President Donald Trump's inauguration had many discovering new members of the Trump family, and uncovering new information about the characters they were already familiar with. Whether it was Barron Trump shaking hands with Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, or the videos Kai Trump has been posting to YouTube that give insight into her life as the first granddaughter. On January 30, 2025, Kai posted a vlog titled, "This is what my life is really like," and its high-spirited content seemed rather bleak.
The video starts with Kai going to the gym, then she proceeds to venture to her best friend Emma's house where her mom mentions she's teaching Kai how to cook. Kai also includes that "she feeds [her] pretty much every single day." While it's wonderful that she has people in her life who care for her, it begs the question of shouldn't someone in her family, or even remotely intertwined with the family, be teaching her these skills at 17 years old, and feeding her for that matter?
The video ends with Kai and Emma going on a sweet treat run for some fro-yo at the end of the night. There's another stark difference between this vlog and her other videos, there isn't a single other Trump shown, directly contrasting the last video she uploaded, the inauguration vlog. While it is perfectly normal for a teenager to spend time away from their family, Kai's distance from the Trumps makes us wonder if she truly is close to that side of the family. Regardless of her standing with her family, Kai's about to take a giant leap into adulthood, and she better know how to do her laundry on her own.
Kai Trump is about to enter an exciting chapter in her life
Kai Trump has had a whirlwind 2024. She took the stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, and, a month later, she committed to playing golf at the collegiate level at the University of Miami. Then her grandpa got re-elected in November 2024, and sworn in as president in January 2025. But still, none of that can compare to the major step she's going to take as a soon-to-be college freshman.
Kai has grown up right before our eyes, and it's hard to believe that she will be stepping off on her own in 2026, but it's clear that she's ready for the transition. The golfer had voiced how committed she was to playing in college many times over the years, including on her NCSA profile. A statement from her freshman year reads, "I always aspire to be a leader and a positive figure on and off the golf course. I hope to continue my athletic career at the college level."
She posted a carousel of photos announcing her decision back in August 2024, and it's clear she's sticking by her decision to play collegiate golf. "I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey," she wrote, continuing, "I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."