Kai Trump Offers A Glimpse Into Her Daily Life & It's More Sad Than You Think

President Donald Trump's inauguration had many discovering new members of the Trump family, and uncovering new information about the characters they were already familiar with. Whether it was Barron Trump shaking hands with Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, or the videos Kai Trump has been posting to YouTube that give insight into her life as the first granddaughter. On January 30, 2025, Kai posted a vlog titled, "This is what my life is really like," and its high-spirited content seemed rather bleak.

The video starts with Kai going to the gym, then she proceeds to venture to her best friend Emma's house where her mom mentions she's teaching Kai how to cook. Kai also includes that "she feeds [her] pretty much every single day." While it's wonderful that she has people in her life who care for her, it begs the question of shouldn't someone in her family, or even remotely intertwined with the family, be teaching her these skills at 17 years old, and feeding her for that matter?

The video ends with Kai and Emma going on a sweet treat run for some fro-yo at the end of the night. There's another stark difference between this vlog and her other videos, there isn't a single other Trump shown, directly contrasting the last video she uploaded, the inauguration vlog. While it is perfectly normal for a teenager to spend time away from their family, Kai's distance from the Trumps makes us wonder if she truly is close to that side of the family. Regardless of her standing with her family, Kai's about to take a giant leap into adulthood, and she better know how to do her laundry on her own.

