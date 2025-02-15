Don Jr. & Kai Trump's Attempt To Bond Over Golf Confirms What We Suspected

Kai Trump is growing up incredibly fast — especially in the public eye. After giving a rousing speech at the 2024 Republican National Conference, Kai secured her position as a young Republican to watch, especially within the MAGA universe. However, when it comes to Kai's daily life, it can be a little more melancholy than meets the eye. Kai's relationship with her father, Donald Trump Jr., hasn't always felt the most organic, and there's reason to believe that Kai prefers her mother, Vanessa Trump. On a recent outing with Don Jr., Kai posted a video blog of her and her dad out golfing, and whereas their relationship doesn't appear strained, it also slyly confirms they see each other more as business partners than family members.

At the 15:15 minute mark within the vlog, Kai scopes out her odds for making the hole two strokes under par (aka an "eagle"). Her assessment is a bold and self-assured claim that, "This is definitely going to be an eagle." Don Jr. responds with a smirk and a casual poking fun at his daughter by saying, "It's definitely going to be an eagle? Definitely going to be an eagle ... at least she's modest! There's no ego ... definitely got the Trump gene for that." It's nice to see the father daughter duo enjoying a day out, but it still feels as if their relationship is formal instead of friendly. It also hints that perhaps Kai's position within the Trump family is continuing to solidify.