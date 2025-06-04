Meghan Markle Reignites Her Wildest Rumor With Birthday Tribute To Lilibet

Meghan Markle might be thinking about deleting social media again, because there just isn't a rumor she can escape from. The Duchess of Sussex accidentally ignited a frenzy on X, formerly Twitter, after posting a birthday shoutout to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, on Instagram. "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!" Markle wrote in the caption. "Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it." The mother-of-two shared a couple of never-before-seen photos of herself and her daughter, including one that appears to be on the day she and Prince Harry welcomed Lilibet — named after Queen Elizabeth II — into the world in 2021.

People on the internet, however, are using the occasion to dredge up a rumor that has plagued Markle since she was pregnant with her daughter. An X user reposted the Duchess of Sussex's photo and wrote, "Meghan markle, you're trying too hard. But nobody believes that you birthed this baby. You received it from the surrogate mother!! You were NEVER pregnant. Stop lying." Others in the comments chimed in, picking apart what they believe is a photoshopped image. "Those fingers are not hers. They are too short and thick. Her nails are usually mangled on the cuticles as she's a habitual nail chewer," someone commented. Another suggested: "There's a reason she only posts black & white photos. They hide photo editing better."