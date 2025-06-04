Meghan Markle Reignites Her Wildest Rumor With Birthday Tribute To Lilibet
Meghan Markle might be thinking about deleting social media again, because there just isn't a rumor she can escape from. The Duchess of Sussex accidentally ignited a frenzy on X, formerly Twitter, after posting a birthday shoutout to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, on Instagram. "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!" Markle wrote in the caption. "Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it." The mother-of-two shared a couple of never-before-seen photos of herself and her daughter, including one that appears to be on the day she and Prince Harry welcomed Lilibet — named after Queen Elizabeth II — into the world in 2021.
People on the internet, however, are using the occasion to dredge up a rumor that has plagued Markle since she was pregnant with her daughter. An X user reposted the Duchess of Sussex's photo and wrote, "Meghan markle, you're trying too hard. But nobody believes that you birthed this baby. You received it from the surrogate mother!! You were NEVER pregnant. Stop lying." Others in the comments chimed in, picking apart what they believe is a photoshopped image. "Those fingers are not hers. They are too short and thick. Her nails are usually mangled on the cuticles as she's a habitual nail chewer," someone commented. Another suggested: "There's a reason she only posts black & white photos. They hide photo editing better."
Surrogate speculations date back to Meghan Markle's first pregnancy
Internet sleuths are now reposting videos of when Meghan Markle was pregnant with Prince Archie, with purported evidence that she faked her pregnancy. One video shows a few moments in Markle's pregnancy where her baby bump takes an awkward form, causing people to speculate that she was wearing a fake belly from the company Moonbump. Under the hashtag #SussexBabyScam, there is even more seemingly damning evidence to suggest Markle did not give birth to her children. One X user is calling on the family to provide official documentation of the births, like the ones provided at the birth of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children.
Of course, there's no real evidence that proves Markle used a surrogate to carry her children. Even so, the palace is being urged to remove the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children from the line of succession to the throne. Markle's sister, Samantha, believes that might be a reason the couple isn't open about the supposed use of a surrogate. "The child reportedly has to be born from the womb of the titled royal mother," Samantha said on "Dan Wootton Outspoken." "But instead of lying to the world, why not just say, 'We want a baby, we're having a baby, and we're using a surrogate.' Ah, but they wouldn't have titles. It wouldn't be the same financial gain."