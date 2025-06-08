The Most Tragic Details About Natalie Portman's Divorce From Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman is opening up about what her personal life looks like after her 2024 split from husband Benjamin Millepied. In an April 2025 chat with "The Gallerist" co-star Jenna Ortega for Interview Magazine, Portman shared wise advice that she learned from her Hollywood predecessors: "It's important to go for joy." The "Star Wars" alum continued, "You want to find that joy and lightness and humor in your work when things are harder at home."

Her sentiments come just over a year after finalizing her divorce from Millepied, with whom she shares her kids — Aleph and Amalia. At the time, a source close to Portman told People that "Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children." But that transition couldn't have been easy. Their separation came in the wake of accusations against Millepied that suggested he was involved in an extramarital affair. In February 2023, French magazine Voici reportedly found evidence that the Bordeaux-born choreographer cheated with a woman whom Marca identified as French climate activist Camille Étienne. While neither Millepied nor Portman confirmed the rumors, Portman quietly filed for divorce in July of the same year. Since then, the ex-couple's lives have been fraught with even more speculation, media attention, and heartbreak.