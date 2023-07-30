The Most Daring Outfits Worn By Cher

For six decades, Cher has been one of the world's top entertainers, but she is arguably most well-known for being one of the greatest fashion trendsetters of our time. She's been game to repeatedly step out of her comfort zone since she debuted on a 1965 variety show in coordinated outfits with her then-husband, Sonny Bono. Cher has continually pushed boundaries ever since, remaining at the center of the fashion world with no signs of slowing down as she approaches her eighties.

In the 1970s, Cher began partnering with designer Bob Mackie, which turned her into a fashion icon and one of the industry's greatest muses. "The Sonny and Cher Show" became Cher and Mackie's playground in which they could debut as many as 20 costume changes per episode, and the pair continued their head-turning design relationship for decades.

For every pop star or actress who tried to wear something new and titillating, it must be humbling to know that Cher conquered all of that fashion ground decades before them: She rocked the original "naked" dresses, showgirl-inspired feather headdresses, and perfectly placed strips of minimal material. She has always been her own guiding star, telling Vogue in 2019, "My style was pretty much what I was feeling at the moment, no matter what anybody else was doing." Let's take an inspirational trip down fashion's memory lane with a look at the most daring outfits ever worn by Cher.