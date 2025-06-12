Justin Trudeau With Facial Hair Is Giving Major JD Vance Vibes
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made some bizarre style choices during his political career. Although Trudeau has completely retired from politics, he might still make headlines if anyone ever mistook him in one image for another prominent North American politician with whom he shared similar features.
In photos taken during the 2021 G7 summit, Trudeau was pictured with an uncharacteristically bristly face. Were it not for his longer hair, some could mistake him for U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Trudeau looked quite different from his earlier years before he was prime minister, with a graying beard that covered his jawline and chin. Meanwhile, his mustache, soul patch, and uneven blotches throughout them retained some of their natural brown coloring. At first glance, some people may have a hard time determining whether Trudeau was the one pictured, or if it was someone completely different, such as Vance. The Los Angeles-based hair and makeup artist Luna Viola suggested to The List that this is due to how crucial one's locks are toward shaping their outward image.
Hair makes a big difference
Some spectators might be shocked at how different former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looked with a beard in 2021, given he's usually clean-shaven. Makeup artist and hairstylist Luna Viola explained exclusively to The List that: "Hair can definitely change people's appearances by strategically framing the face, highlighting or minimizing the features, [and] adding a youthful or mature look."
Bearing in mind how drastically facial hair may transform someone like Trudeau into a new person, Viola recommended seeking out some well-trained assistance. "Always consult a professional that can help determine the best hairstyle," she said. "Face shape, hair type and lifestyle are taken into consideration for the best [advice] on a style that will complement the face as well as maintenance. An expert will also assess the skin color and makeup routine if the change involves a new hair coloring — it is advised to complement the makeup to match the new hair if going darker or lighter." She further posited that, though it's commendable for one to step out of their comfort zone and test drive new looks, it's advisable for high-profile people like Trudeau to put extra thought into whether certain styles will suit them.