Justin Trudeau With Facial Hair Is Giving Major JD Vance Vibes

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made some bizarre style choices during his political career. Although Trudeau has completely retired from politics, he might still make headlines if anyone ever mistook him in one image for another prominent North American politician with whom he shared similar features.

In photos taken during the 2021 G7 summit, Trudeau was pictured with an uncharacteristically bristly face. Were it not for his longer hair, some could mistake him for U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Trudeau looked quite different from his earlier years before he was prime minister, with a graying beard that covered his jawline and chin. Meanwhile, his mustache, soul patch, and uneven blotches throughout them retained some of their natural brown coloring. At first glance, some people may have a hard time determining whether Trudeau was the one pictured, or if it was someone completely different, such as Vance. The Los Angeles-based hair and makeup artist Luna Viola suggested to The List that this is due to how crucial one's locks are toward shaping their outward image.